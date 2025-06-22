Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Our Updated S08E05 "Cryo Mort a Rickver" Preview

Check out our preview for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S08E05: "Cryo Mort a Rickver" and what Dan Harmon and Scott Marder had to share.

With the next episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8 hitting tonight, we have an updated preview for S08E05: "Cryo Mort a Rickver" to pass along. In addition to the usual episode overview, trailer, and sneak peeks, we also have a look at what series co-creator Dan Harmon and Showrunner Scott Marder had to share about last week's episode. Speaking with Collider, Harmon and Marder addressed the dig at Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav from last week's episode (more on that here) and the bigger issue of how the animated series approaches making meta references and jokes.

"I think it's definitely more the latter," Marder shared, noting that the show's more interested in seeing how far it can go than worrying that they're going too far. "I don't think that empty antagonism for the sake of seeming edgy would be my… I would go, 'Well, is that how it's going to read?' Does it feel like we're just trying to sound edgy and naughty? Because if it is, then that feels like pretense, and then we're distracting the audience with that. But that was a distraction that caused a spike in your brain where you're like, 'Did I just hear what I think I heard?'"

Marder continued, "We don't have huge conversations about that stuff. As far as I'm concerned, the writers do stuff on the page, and then, someone has to kill this in order for it to die, and they have to have a reason to kill it, and then we would have a conversation about it. But that one, somebody else asked about that, and I was like, "Oh, that made it in?" because maybe I heard it once, and I laughed at it."

Harmon added, "I think that particular line [the joke about Zaslav] was also… there had been a longer run there, and that episode needed to get to time, so we're seeing it cinched down to a joke that just got us through that part of that sequence faster. The goal wasn't, 'Let's zing the guy at the top.' It just got a laugh in, and it kept moving, and it got us through what was a deeper run. We don't normally try to hit meta too much. We refine it to just Rick, and he does it here and there. Outside of episodes that are all about it, we try to be sparing with it."

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 5: "Cryo Mort a Rickver" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 5: "Cryo Mort a Rickver" – Rick and Morty wanna rob a ship in cryosleep, but people are light sleepers. Written by Heather Anne Campbell and directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca.

Season 8 Spotlights Post-Rick Prime Fallout: Dan Harmon & Scott Marder

While we know writing this will usually lead to some not-so-friendly reactions, the seventh season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty was the best season from top to bottom of the Emmy Award-winning series' run so far. Just to be clear, that's absolutely not meant to disrespect previous seasons and episodes. It's just that Season 7 found that perfect balance between canon & overarching mythology adventures and standalone efforts while keeping the humor and heartbreak hitting hard. In the midst of all that, Rick (with some serious help from Morty and Evil Morty) finally slayed his "Moby Dick" in Rick Prime. So… what now? Even though there were several episodes after "Unmortricken," Harmon and Marder shared with Forbes how Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Space Beth will still be processing where things go from her in a post-Rick Prime world.

"We're hyper-aware of the choices we've made, and we see people dealing with the ramifications of that," Marder shared. "I'd say Season 8 is putting a little bit of a spotlight on Rick and the Beths. [Rick is] figuring out how to be in their lives for real, now that he's not in their lives to covertly kill Rick Prime." Harmon added, "If there's a theme to Season 8 … it might be that people are running out of other people to blame for what's happening to them. And that comes with a whole new challenge. Rick solved this supposed problem with his fists, but then that trickles down to everybody. [For example], Morty doesn't have the crutch anymore of claiming that his grandpa is dragging him everywhere against his will, and Rick doesn't have the crutch of saying, 'You guys don't matter.' Jerry and Beth have long since stopped blaming each other for the lack of fulfillment in their careers and things. The stories in Season 8 continue that theme in a linear way."

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

