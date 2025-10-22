Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: Baby Assassin Everyday, Baby Assassins

Baby Assassins Everyday! Best Gen Z Hitwomen Sitcom Ever Hits HBO Max

Baby Assassins Everyday!, the spinoff of the movie trilogy about Gen Z hitwomen, is streaming on HBO MAX, and we can't recommend it enough.

Article Summary Baby Assassins Everyday! brings Gen Z hitwomen action-comedy to HBO Max with 12 binge-worthy episodes.

Follow Mahiro and Chisato as they juggle quirky part-time jobs and assassination gigs in modern Tokyo.

The series blends inventive action with deadpan humor and sharp social commentary on Gen Z life.

Created by the original movie team, this underrated Japanese gem delivers cult-classic status and real fights.

In a surprise release with virtually zero fanfare, HBO MAX is now streaming Baby Assassins Everyday!, the best sitcom about Gen Z hitwomen ever made. Well, it's the only sitcom about Gen Z hitwomen ever made. All twelve half-hour episodes are now on HBO Max. The series is a spinoff/continuation of a trilogy of hit action comedies you've never, ever heard of but can easily find if you want to. The original movies, Baby Assassins, Baby Assassins 2: Babies, and Baby Assassins: Nice Days are all available in the US on Blu-Ray and streaming. The TV series with the same stars and the same production team was released in 2024 before the third film.

The Baby Assassins are Mahiro Fukugawa (Saori Izawa) and Chisato Sugimoto (Akari Takaishi), a pair of goofball high school graduates who enter the gig economy as contractors for an assassination organisation with strict rules. They're great at killer but totally suck at adulting. While waiting for gigs to come along, they have to somehow fit into society. Their handler encourages them to get part-time jobs to fit into society, which the chirpy Mahiro gamely tries, but for the antisocial Chisato, who might be on the Spectrun, it is a living hell. Invariably, their part-time jobs are always temporary before they go back to what they do best: contract killing. They have no grand ambitions or goals in life other than to do their jobs and then go home to hang out in their cramped apartment, eating snacks, cooking new, affordable dishes, and playing video games and watching vids on their phones. Never mind US indie movies or other HBO series that purport to portray Gen Z, Mahiro and Chisato may be the most authentic representatives of Gen Z ever. And they're at best cult figures because they're Japanese, and the West mostly ignores live-action fare from Japan these days.

The Baby Assassins series features the most inventive and surprising action sequences outside of John Wick, and ironically, the three movies and TV series put together altogether cost less than a single episode of House of the Dragons – hell, they might cost less than the first John Wick movie! The movies and series are shot in real locations across Tokyo, everyday places like quiet streets, back alleys, diners, bars, coffee shops, and convenience stores. Saori Izawa is an accomplished MMA fighter and stunt performer who does her own fights and has appeared in many movies before landing the co-lead in this franchise. Akari Takaishi is an accomplished stage actress with a growing resumé who has become an action star thanks to this series and also as the co-lead in series director Yugo Sakamoto's latest movie, Ghost Killer, as a college student possessed by the vengeful spirit of a murdered hitman.

Baby Assassins Everyday! has a breezy "case of the week" format where Mahiro and Chisato take a job every week that requires them to go undercover in a job before they have to carry out a hit. There's a series-long arc where a mysterious organisation has its eyes on them. There may be a deadpan slapstick comedy vibe to the series, but at heart it's incredibly bleak – this is life in Late Capitalism. Mahiro and Chisato don't have dreams because dreams aren't worth having in a stagnant economy. It's a downbeat portrait of a Japan in social and economic stasis. Everyone they encounter is a potential friend or target, or both, in a dog-eat-dog world. Even the chirpy Chisato can turn cold-eyed psychopath in a murderous heartbeat, while Mahiro can only ever be her awkward, neurodivergent self who only really comes alive with fists and guns. There's a layer of social commentary in this story of two girls trying to get along in a world where dreams died a long time ago, and the only thing left to do is to enjoy snacks and watch videos on your phone. Baby Assassins might be the most overlooked series to capture the 21st Century ever.

Baby Assassins Everyday! is on HBO MAX.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!