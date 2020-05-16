Rick and Morty Season 4 Preview: Fake Crystals and Arm Win Every Time

After a week's worth of looks behind the scenes at not just the last episode "Promortyus" but also at the overall production, we are back with an official preview of this Sunday's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. From what we've seen and read about "The Vat of Acid Episode", it's an episode where it's been confirmed that there will be a vat of acid. We also know that it's important that for Morty to listen to Rick and jump into whatever vat of acid he jumps into (no space snake nonsense this time). Now, the clip below offers viewers a little backstory on what leads up to said jump into a said vat of acid: another shady deal on Rick's part that involves some form of intergalactic organized crime, a double-cross, and that vat of acid they're jumping into looking mysteriously like portal juice:

After having been missing for nearly 20 years, Rick Sanchez suddenly arrives at daughter Beth's doorstep to move in with her and her family. Although Beth welcomes Rick into her home, her husband, Jerry, isn't as happy about the family reunion. Jerry is concerned about Rick, a sociopathic scientist, using the garage as his personal laboratory. In the lab, Rick works on a number of sci-fi gadgets, some of which could be considered dangerous. But that's not all Rick does that concerns Jerry. He also goes on adventures across the universe that often involve his grandchildren, Morty and Summer.

Harmon, Roiland, and Adult Swim released the above episode titles announcement video that gave a nice "wink-and-a-nod" to The Terminator before revealing the following loaded episode names (with loglines included). Beginning with return episode "Never Ricking Morty," we have "Promortyus" (Get off my face, broth), "The Vat of Acid Episode" (The one with the acid vat, broth), "Childrick of Mort" (Miracle of life, broth. Whole family in this one, broh.), and "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri" (Parenting is crazy, broh. Stuff straight disappearin in this one).