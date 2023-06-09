Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 Details Set for 2023 Annecy Animation Festival

Rick and Morty star Spencer Grammer & more will have Season 7 details & more to share during the 2023 Annecy International Animation Festival.

Back in April, we learned that the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival was going to include a Warner Bros. presentation entitled "'Rick and Morty': 10 Years of Intergalactic Adventures." At the time, we weren't sure what it would be a panel, a documentary, some type of screening marathon, or something along those lines. Well, we have some more details to pass along that we thought you might like to know – because it could also be the first time we get some serious intel on Season 7. Set for Wednesday, June 14th, the Emmy-winning animated series from Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland will host its first panel at Annecy on Wednesday, June 14th. And who's set to be there? Co-EP Steve Levy, voice actor Spencer Grammer (Summer), and Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. In addition to looking back at how the show came together and its impact on pop culture over the past ten years, attendees (and those reporting on it) will "hear details on what's to come in the new season of 'Rick and Morty.'" Here's a look at the official overview of the panel that's posted on the festival website:

A decade of intergalactic adventures is something to celebrate! At this exclusive event, discover the intriguing evolution of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty and be among the first to get the scoop on the upcoming new season! Since debuting in 2013, Adult Swim's animated series Rick and Morty has grown from cult comedy to Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon. Its latest season debuted in 112 countries in 38 languages. Rick and Morty has been the best performing animated show on HBO Max in Europe since the platform launched and was a top 10 performing series on HBO Max in Europe in 2022. To highlight the first-ever Rick and Morty panel at Annecy, Co-Executive Producer Steve Levy and Voice Actor of Summer, Spencer Grammer will join Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen for a special look at how the series originally developed at Adult Swim and how it has evolved through the past decade. Also hear details on what's to come in the new season of Rick and Morty.

