Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Review, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, episode 6, Review, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 Review: Adventures in Adventuring

Our dimension-hopping duo are forced to defend their adventuring in Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 6: "Rickfending Your Mort."

Article Summary Rick and Morty face the consequences of their chaotic adventures in the wonderfully chaotic S07E06.

The dynamics of the Smith family showcase their ability to remain close amid chaos.

The show surprises with a unique take on storytelling through a deconstructed clip show.

Episode critiques viewers' role in the duo's misadventures with a meta twist on the narrative approach.

After an episode that saw Rick Prime beaten to death, a fleshing out of Evil Morty's backstory, and the revelation that Diane's death was infinitely more tragic than we first thought, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort" had a really tough act to follow. Oh, and did we mention that Evil Morty is in possession of an ultimate weapon that can literally erase folks from all of existence – but all he wants is for Rick to leave him alone? Needless to say, Rick's taking some time to process it all – and based on what we saw from the cold open? Yeah, things aren't going well. But Morty looks to get Rick back in the game by cashing in some "Morty Adventure Cards" that he's been stockpiling. But Rick's calling shenanigans – and that means it's time for an audit. Now take what you just read and set it aside because this week's episode finds the duo being forced to answer for their adventuring in a way that brilliantly addresses the show's evolving storytelling techniques. With that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer as we do a deep dive into the season's sixth episode.

Rick and Morty S07E06 "Rickfending Your Mort" Thoughts/Observations

Clearly, Rick's still reeling from all of that "canon" that the dimension-hopping duo got hit with last week – as well as the reality that he really does have an open road in front of him now that his "Moby Dick" has been taken down. But can Rick live a life without a goal to pursue? Can he resist making Evil Morty his next big fish – even knowing full well that Evil Morty could wipe anyone out of his life any time he wants – across all of infinity?

Okay, so two big takeaways from this episode? First, it was another example of how the family can still remain individually fucked-up yet still maintain themselves as a family unit. No one was judging – everyone was owning their individual faults (like Jerry saying he's "bulletproof"). In fact, it was nice to see them work together to push back on the observing stone. Also, I appreciated a brief exchange between Rick and Morty when Morty explained that he was pushing back on the observing stone (The Observer) for talking down to Rick. It was nice to see that protective instinct come into play – especially considering where Rick is still mentally.

I also need to stop underestimating the show – because I thought we were getting a different take on "Interdimensional Cable" and "Morty's Mind Blowers." Instead, we were presented with a deconstructed clip show where our duo is held captive by their storyline choices and numerous adventures. Rick and Morty are forced to defend their adventures & adventuring and whether their efforts are worth the destruction they've caused. And yet, Rick is able to put part of the blame on the observing stones (the viewers) for being a much a part of the "problem" that they claim Rick and Morty to be.

SIDE NOTE: A great dig at Warner Bros. Discovery when Rick announces to Morty that he killed the versions of themselves that appeared in Space Jam 2 – and how they pretty much welcomed death so they could escape their existence.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 "Rickfending Your Mort," Review by Ray Flook 9 / 10 After an episode that saw Rick Prime beaten to death, a fleshing out of Evil Morty's backstory, and the revelation that Diane's death was infinitely more tragic than we first thought, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort" had a really tough act to follow. Oh, and did we mention that Evil Morty is in possession of an ultimate weapon that can literally erase folks from all of existence - but all he wants is for Rick to leave him alone? Needless to say, Rick's taking some time to process it all - and based on what we saw from the cold open? Yeah, things aren't going well. But Morty looks to get Rick back in the game by cashing in some "Morty Adventure Cards" that he's been stockpiling. But Rick's calling shenanigans - and that means it's time for an audit. Now take what you just read and set it aside because this week's episode finds the duo being forced to answer for their adventuring in a way that brilliantly addresses the show's evolving storytelling techniques.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!