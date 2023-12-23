Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Rick and Morty, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 Post-Credits: Our Poopybutthole Concern

Adult Swim released a compilation of all of the Rick and Morty Season 7 post-credits scenes - and we have a serious Poopybutthole concern.

Yesterday, we shared some thoughts on how the seventh season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty was the best top-to-bottom season of the Emmy Award-winning animated series' seven-season run. Clearly, folks had some opinions on that. But what can't be debated is how the series continues to make the post-credits scene something special – in much the same way that James Gunn's Peacemaker taught us not to blow past the opening credits. And now, the fine folks over at Adult Swim and compiled all ten scenes into a single video – something that we hope they do with the previous seasons' scenes because it really offers a better sense of just how creatively imaginative these moments are, far beyond more than just serving as an episode endnote. But there's one thing that's been bugging us…

Here's a look back at those key post-credit scenes from this past season – but make sure to pay really close attention to the finale moments of the post-credits scene for the season finale, "Fear No Mort." Aside from our feeling that Mr. Poopybutthole is going to become a bigger problem for our dimension-hopping duo than either of them realize, that glare from Mrs. Poopybutthole after walking past Wayne (who thinks he got away with replacing her husband) has us needing to know where that's going…

Rick and Morty Season 7: A Look Back…

We'll be spending a decent chunk of the off-season peeling away the season's thematic layers, seeing if we can get a clearer picture of what lies ahead. Until then, here's a look at the behind-the-scenes features for each of this season's episodes, followed by a link to my reviews and a quick one-liner takeaway from each episode:

Rick and Morty S07E01 Review: Hugh Jackman, Predators & Friendship: Rick learns that being a good friend means sometimes being the party-pooper.

Rick and Morty S07E02 "The Jerrick Trap" Redefines Rick/Jerry Dynamic: The only thing keeping Rick and Jerry from realizing just how similar they are? Each other.

Rick and Morty S07E03 Review: Rick Sanchez: (Slow) Change Agent: Rick faces some serious challenges to his therapy-related changes – and makes it through alive (though not unscathed emotionally).

Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 4 "That's Amorte" Review: Lost Appetites: Death is inevitable, but it's the lives that we lead that make us "delicious" – and can make us lose our "appetites."

Rick and Morty S07E05 Review: The Game-Changer We Hoped It Would Be: I'm still trying the process the sheer level of heartbreak that Rick's feeling over losing Diane in every dimension – an infinite tragedy.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 Review: Adventures in Adventuring: Rick, Morty, Summer, Jerry & Beth stopped being ashamed and judgemental, making for some interesting family unity moments.

Rick and Morty S07E07 "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" Opened Our Minds: This was the Summer/Morty bonding episode that I needed it to be – and not in a really bad joke kinda way.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 8 Had No Right Being That Much Fun: Review: Otherwise known as "'Rick and Morty' Takes on 'Schoolhouse Rock!'" because it found some very fucked up ways to offer an appreciation for numbers, music & math.

Rick and Morty S07E09 "Mort: Ragnarick" Review: You Gotta Have Faith: This was the one that left me with a question mark in that I can't shake this feeling that Rick was looking for the ability to tap into infinite power for another reason. Hmmm…

Rick and Morty Face Some All-Too-Real Fears: Season 7 Ep. 10 Review: While a lot of folks had their moments to shine this season – with Rick getting some serious closure and new possibilities – this was the episode that left me feeling that the season's overarching spotlight was on Morty. And it looks like – at least for now – Morty might just be okay. Well, as "okay" as he can be, all things considered…

