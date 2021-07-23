Rick and Morty Show Up Way Too Late; 3 Guesses Whose Fault It Is?

With the fifth season having now reached its midway point and buzz already building about the sixth season, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty crash-landed (virtually) into Comic-Con@Home on Friday for a panel. With Brandon Johnson moderating, Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, and voice actors Chris Parnell (Jerry), Sarah Chalke (Beth), and Spencer Grammer (Summer) opened up about what it was like getting the current season onto screens, what Rick, Morty, and the rest of the family have been going through this season, and more. And it was fun (if a bit brief and lacking in long-term intel)- of course, it would've been better if Rick and Morty could've made it on time. Spoilery? They didn't- but at least they called in to say a few words. Well, at least Morty did. Rick seemed a little too preoccupied with digging lots of holes (?!?)…

But before our dimension-hopping duo show up to the party late (at the 23:21 mark just in case it's not set), check out the team discussing everything from what decoys actually are and where Mr. Nimbus came from to Beth's oral hygiene habits in the clip below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty Panel | adult swim (https://youtu.be/hAvsyHiNdgM?t=1401)

With a cold open that finds Rick and Morty attempting to steal the U.S. Constitution ending with them accidentally activating a "sleeper agent" robot assassin inside of the Statue of Liberty, that means two things. First, that this episode of Harmon and Roiland's Adult Swim animated series will be going in some twisted directions if this is what they're showing up upfront. Second, is there any way that the President isn't going to be a major factor in all of this? Because he hasn't exactly been the "ball of sunshine" so far this season that we were expecting him to be. And considering the amount of damage Rick and Morty just pulled off in less than two minutes? We're not sure "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular" will do much to change that.

Here's your look at the cold open to this weekend's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | S5E6 Cold Open: Never Trust the French | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lcfEaboy3g)

In the following featurette, Harmon and written by Anne Lane break down the confusing psychology of underworld dwellers (which is a nice way of saying that ur Cenobites-wannabes are stuck in an ironic pain/pleasure paradox) as well as the ever-evolving nature of Rick and Jerry's relationship that went down in "Amortycan Grickfitti":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Amortycan Grickfitti | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VYx81MTBPQ)

We also have a clip from that episode spotlighting Rick's spaceship as she blackmails Summer, Morty, and Bruce Chutback, and takes them on a murderous joyride:

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now as we head into the second half of the fifth season, here's a look back at the first official episode of the fifth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FULL EPISODE | Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYCEXg4_lCM&t=3s)

