Boss Fight Studio Goes Retro with New 1957 Zorro TV Series Figures

Coming to life from the hit 1957 TV Series, Boss Fight Studio has unveiled their new Power Stars Zorro and Sergeant Garcia figures

The 1957 Zorro TV series, starring Guy Williams as the fearless swashbuckling hero, is an instant classic that gave audiences tales of adventure, suspense, romance, and justice. Taking place in a Spanish colonial California, the masked vigilante known as Zorro, Don Diego de la Vega, fought against tyranny and injustice. He defended the oppressed while outwitting the corrupt authorities, who the hilarious and bumbling Sergeant Garcia led. Those adventures appear to be back and in a retro action figure format as Boss Fight Studio pays tribute to the classic 1957 TV series with a new line of figures.

Zorro and Sergeant Garcia are back as these highly detailed figures 5" figures feature a retro aesthetic with 7 points of articulation. Each figure will get their own accessories with Zorro getting a removable hat, cape, and sword, with Garcia getting a sword. Prepare to relive the excitement of Zorro's adventures from the late 50s with these nicely crafted figures that help celebrate the legacy of a timeless hero. Each of these Power Star figures from Boss Fight Studio are priced at $24.99, with each getting a Q1 2025 release.

Boss Fight Studio Debust New Zorro Power Stars Figures

"Power Stars Action Figure: Zorro – ZORRO, the fox so cunning and free! Springing from the classic 1957 TV Series, this Power Stars figure is 5" tall and includes seven points of articulation, removable hat, sword that can store on his belt and cloth cape! Figures are packaged on a blister card featuring new artwork inspired by these favorite characters. Age 8+"

"Power Stars Action Figure: Sergeant Garcia – ZORRO, the fox so cunning and free! Springing from the classic 1957 TV Series, Power Stars Sergeant Garcia is 5" tall and includes seven points of articulation, removable hat, and sword that can store on his belt. Figures are packaged on a blister card featuring new artwork inspired by these favorite characters. Age 8+"

