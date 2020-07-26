Rick and Morty vs. Genocider in Takeshi Sano-Directed Adult Swim Short

If you thought all the goodies that Adult Swim Con's "How They Do It: 'Rick and Morty'" panel with series co-creator Dan Harmon, and Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer had to offer were all there was to enjoy? Well, they had one more "gift" for both Rick and Morty and anime fans alike. Directed by Takeshi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

During the panel's conversation about the series, Harmon believes that both Beths are fine not knowing- but he's not quite buying it with Morty and Summer (though he said he had to "pinch it off" in the season finale to wrap things up). Speaking of "Clone Beth," Harmon also teased that there would be some "choice 'Clone Beth' fireworks" in season six (yes, you read that right), which he says they're "almost done writing." As for the fifth season, things are looking good as Harmon says they are "finalizing the finale." In the following fifth season preview, Rick is near death so it's up to Morty to save the day- and get back in time for a date with Jessica? Things don't quite go as plan, as the dimension-hoping duo end up facing Rick's previously-unknown nemesis… Mr. Nimbus?!?

While he had promising news about the fifth season to share earlier, it looks like series co-creator Justin Roiland is as much in the dark over how the next season will go release-wise just like the rest of us: "I think it's largely dependent on how quick the episodes can get produced. I know season five is mostly in the can. They're still gonna be reworking when the animatics come back, so that can extend the process. I believe if they have the full ten episodes, they'll release them without a split, but I honestly have no idea. That's kind of a question that's outside of my jurisdiction. They do what they think is best for the show."

Roiland isn't just a fan of having a split in the schedule like we saw this season, but he loves the idea of playing around with release schedules and other new ways of getting episodes out to the fans. Even monthly: "I've been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big event. I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you're still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I'm not saying that's ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past. That just goes to the point that I have no idea what the plan is for season five. I'm sure whatever it is will be the right decision."