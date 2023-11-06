Posted in: Adult Swim, Opinion, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7, trailer

Rick and Morty: Why Is S07E05 "Unmortricken" Under Spoiler Watch?

Adult Swim has placed Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 "Unmortricken" under some serious spoiler protections - but why? Let's take a look...

Article Summary Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" Season 7 Episode 5 "Unmortricken" is under spoiler protections.

Could we be seeing the returns of Rick Prime and Evil Morty?

No early screeners for being sent out for "Unmortricken" only adds to the speculation.

Episode writer Heather Anne Campbell discusses the complexities of life portrayed in S07E04: "That's Amorte".

Before we dive into anything else – and no disrespect meant to the episodes that have aired or will air – S07E04: "That's Amorte" should definitely be the episode that Adult Swim's Rick and Morty submits from the season for Emmy consideration. But with this week's episode, we're turning up the flames on our dumpster fires of random speculation – why? Because S07E05: "Unmortricken" is being promoted under stealth mode. No early screeners and the promo that aired for this weekend's chapter made it known up front that it's going to be spoiler-filled. We're assuming that Rick Prime will be making a return – but could we also see the return of Evil Morty? For some reason, we can't shake this feeling that Rick Prime is going to capture our Rick – and then attempt to take over his life. Seeing if the family, Dr. Wong, The President, and others could tell or not could lead to some very interesting fallout.

Here's a look at what we've been shown of the season's fifth episode so far – but with press screeners not being sent out, we're wondering if we're even going to get the episode's cold open later this week.

In the following look behind the scenes of "That's Amorte," episode writer Heather Anne Campbell, series co-creator Dan Harmon, and co-executive producer Rob Schrab explain how spaghetti can come to represent so much more:

"What was most important to me about that sequence is that when we see those montages of people's lives in movies, they always follow a very standard arc. Interested in a thing, gets a job at the thing, makes the thing. And life is not at all like that. It is a huge number of detours and disappointments that make your life; it's not a direct path. It's like a river with a bunch of branches,' Campbell explained during an interview with Variety regarding the episode. The moment in question comes near the end of the episode when Rick broadcasts the final reflections of the terminally ill Fred to the planet. With an accompanying cover of the Oasis song "Live Forever," we see the realistically complicated path that his life took before finding happiness.

