Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #3: We Have Another Winner!

Right now, it's starting to look like the big bads in Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" (rules, details, etc., are here) don't stand a chance, considering how skilled the global fanbase is out there. Not only are we two-for-two when it comes to one-clue victories, but they've also been coming at us at a fast & furious pace (minus the Vin Diesel). Only hours after the clue went out, we not only had the new battlefront location identified, but we also had a winner…

Here's a look at our second winner, Martijn De Bode, with his well-deserved prize (and yes, we're jealous). Meanwhile, the fourth location awaits us tomorrow (and what's the countdown that's going on under the "Story" tab for?):

Martijn De Bode knows his windmills and has a golden Rick head to prove it pic.twitter.com/RWY8oLPzKB — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

At 52.0266° N, 4.5615° E, we're finding Jerry being Jerry at Tweemanspolder Nr. 2 in The Netherlands (and yet, Jerry will find some way to accidentally kill it with his "luck"). Which means we should have another "Gold Rick Head" winner coming soon:

For the second location, 34.0333° N, 118.7573° W led to Rick sitting upon his porcelain throne in Malibu, California:

Checking in with 19.34938º N, 99.17101º W, we have Beth and The Vindicators' Supernova at Casa de Cultura Reyes Heroles, Coyoacán, in Mexico City, fighting the good fight at our first global battlefront. And with the battle for the fate of the world underway, there are 14 total locations to be revealed. Now here's a look back at how it all began:

