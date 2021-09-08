Riverdale Cast Posts Video Supporting Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Father

Before we take a look at the preview for this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale, we wanted to share a video that the cast put together to show their love and support to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. If you haven't heard, Aguirre-Sacasa and his family spent two months search for the whereabouts of his father, Francisco Aguirre-Sacasa, who was incarcerated over the summer for his outspoken criticism of Nicaragua leader President Daniel Ortega. The video is meant to bring international attention to the matter, especially at a time when Aguirre-Sacasa and his family have learned that Francisco has been sentenced for treason and conspiracy.

"This video means everything to me. I am blown away by the love and support from my RIVERDALE family, the best cast and crew on the planet. This means everything to me, my mom, my brother, and my sister," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption to his Instagram post sharing the video from the cast. "Getting the word out about what's been happening in Nicaragua to my dad and so many others fighting for freedom and democracy is vital and may be life-saving. Follow this link below to raise your voice in opposition to the outrageous violation of human rights being perpetrated against many innocent Nicaraguans. My heart goes out to all the families who have had their loved ones incarcerated unjustly by the Ortega regime." Now here's a look at the video that was released earlier today:

While there are a number of important storylines in play this week for Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), and others, this week's episode is all about the return of Josie & The Pussycats. That's right, Riverdale and Katy Keene fans, Ashleigh Murray's Josie McCoy is back in town, and to make it even more special? Murray's on-screen mom Robin Givens (Sierra McCoy) will be at the helm for her return episode. But what was it that caused Josie to ditch her world tour? It looks like it's going to take some serious quality time with Valerie (Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield) to get to the truth- as you're about to see in the following preview images:

Now here's a look at the overview, promo trailer, and new sneak preview for "Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats":

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 "Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats": ROBIN GIVENS DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After going MIA during the middle of her world tour, mega-star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray) returns to Riverdale unexpectedly. But it's not until she reunites with her former bandmates Valerie (guest star Hayley Law) and Melody (guest star Asha Bromfield), that she opens up about the real reason why she's back. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative after a surprise visit from her old friend Alexandra Cabot (guest star Camille Hyde). Finally, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) steps in to help Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Veronica land a deal. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle.

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.