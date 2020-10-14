Riverdale: Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes Show Off Halloween Dogs

As responsible dog moms and Halloween lovers, Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch had co-star Camila Mendes on her YouTube channel to celebrate October! Normally, she posts videos of her going through haunted houses and getting scared…but since that's off the table this year (thanks, COVID), we get the next best thing: a costume fashion show for their dogs, Olive and Truffle. A few of the costumes in her grab-bag included a suit ("business dog," a potential Riverdale spinoff?), a slice of pizza, a cupcake, a hula dancer, a jockey, Harry Potter, and of course, the most adorable "pup-kin" spice latte ever. Other notable costumes were Belle, from Beauty and the Beast, a snowman, and a penguin. Seriously, I can't get over the little dog wig that went with the Belle dress!

And as an extra special bonus, we saw Madelaine and Camila get into the fun as well and try on the doctor and sailor dog costumes, and it's absolute perfection. I have a feeling she may have gotten a little bored in the production hiatus and quarantine before that because her online shopping game is fierce!

You have to admit, it's pretty adorable, even if their "dog voices" can be a little annoying at times (which Madelaine totally agrees with and admits to). Riverdale is back in production after a pause earlier this month due to a delay in COVID test processing. The fifth season of the Archie adaptation doesn't have a release date yet as production just started back and isn't without its bumps, but I wouldn't be surprised if Archie, Cheryl, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all the other residents of "The Town with Pep" are back on our screens next January. In the meantime, keep an eye on Madelaine Petsch's YouTube channel for more fun videos and Halloween shenanigans!