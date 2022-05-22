Riverdale S06E15: Cheryl & Heather Reunion; Archie & Tabitha Team-Up

As The CW's Riverdale heads closer to its devilish sixth season finale, you would think Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) & Archie (KJ Apa) teaming up to save Pop's from Percival (Chris O'Shea), Betty (Lili Reinhart) opening up about her powers, Veronica (Camila Mendes) looking to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help in keeping control of Babylonium, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) & her childhood crush Heather (Caroline Day) reuniting, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) & Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) in a nasty custody fight heading into tonight's S06E15 "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night" would be the headline-grabber. But that title goes to the news this week that the long-running CW series will be ending its run with its seventh season, giving Riverdale a chance to wrap up its run in its own way. Now with that in mind, check out the official images, overview, and promo trailer for this week's chapter:

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15 "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night": THE GHOSTS OF RIVERDALE — After failing to get Pop's declared a historical landmark, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists Archie's (KJ Apa) help saving the diner from Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea). Betty (Lili Reinhart) opens up to Agent Drake (guest star Sophia Tatum) about her ability to see people's evil auras. Meanwhile, after Reggie (Charles Melton) and the shareholders declare war on Veronica (Camila Mendes), she turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help maintaining control of the Babylonium. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) reconnects with her childhood crush Heather (guest star Caroline Day), and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) continue their fight for custody of Baby Anthony. Mädchen Amick also stars. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Gigi Swift & Ryan Terrebonne.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).