Riverdale Season 5 Trailer Drops This Wednesday; New Key Art Released

As much as we've enjoyed Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's seemingly endless parade of teaser images and clues for what viewers can expect from the upcoming fifth season, it looks like this Wednesday is when fans will start getting some answers. Taking to social media, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the trailer drop date- along with a key art image that harkens back to the creepy, disturbing looks that we've gotten previously (minus the image of a shirtless KJ Apa aka Archie from Monday). It appears it's the road to Riverdale that's "The Lonely Highway" teased earlier, and we're guessing the truck is the demonic-looking one that was also previously shown. We also had Vanessa Morgan in full-on "Toni Topaz, the Serpent Queen," followed by two pieces of key art- one that refueled our hopes of an "Afterlife with Archie" adaptation, and one showing a payphone phone receiver on the ground with blood and what we're assuming is glass (could be ice). Been able to piece together all of the clues? Wondering how the time jump will factor into all of this? Stay tuned…

Here's a look at Aguirre-Sacasa's post from Tuesday afternoon announcing the trailer, along with another piece of teaser key art:

In September, Aguirre-Sacasa announced that pre-production on the fifth season was officially underway, offering viewers a look at the script covers for the episodes being run through table reads. Continuing their effective use of panels from the comics to represent the episode, we learned that Episode 501 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" is written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky (with an old-school Betty/Jughead prom image). Episode 502 "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders" is written by Janine Saline Schoenberg and Devon Turner, and directed by Gabriel Correa (with a newer, depressing Archie/Jughead panel).

Now while the third episode is pretty much in line with wrapping up the senior year, "Purgatory" and the image chosen for the cover have us very curious. Are they going to kill Archie (KJ Apa)? Probably not, but they might do an "Archie went missing overseas and was presumed dead" storyline. The image they're using is from the comic book Archie 1941 (writers: Brian Augustyn, Mark Waid; illustrator: Peter Krause), where our red-headed lead joins the military and ends up MIA, presumed dead (see what we mean?).

The #Riverdale Players Theatre continues with our next two table reads today via Zoom!! As we say goodbye to high school and hello to…??? 🚀🎟🐍🕺☎️🌪📸😞👨🏻‍💻🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️🕷🚢🚧🗽☠️👀👯‍♀️👩‍👦‍👦 pic.twitter.com/GplWbUUmBB — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 3, 2020

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) has also joined the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive.