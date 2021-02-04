Riverdale Shares Overview, Preview Images for 2 Post-Time Jump Eps

No, that was not the series finale to The CW and EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale that you watched this week though we understand why you would think that. Oh no, because next week brings the long-awaited time jump that's going to show viewers what's become of Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and the gang in the seven years since we last met them- and now we have a look at not just next week's episode "Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio" but also the following week's episode, "Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming." While we won't spoil the episode overviews that you're about to read (with a serious amount of details), let's just say that Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) is either really, really not a nice person or really, really crappy at running a town.

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 4 "Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio": SEVEN-YEAR TIME JUMP — After spending seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the town is now under Hiram Lodge's (Mark Consuelos) grip and on the verge of becoming a ghost town. When Toni (Vanessa Morgan) catches him up on what's been going on, Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang to return home. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 5 "Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming": THE FIGHT FOR RIVERDALE HIGH — Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Alice (Mädchen Amick), Archie (KJ Apa) and Kevin (Casey Cott) fight to keep Riverdale High's doors open after learning that its budget had been cut by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative when she discovers Chad (guest star Chris Mason) is having her followed. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) starts a new job after debt collectors show up in Riverdale. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Michael Grassi

In the following promo for the first post-time jump chapter, viewers get a look at two new faces entering the scene. Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Broadchurch star Chris Mason will be taking on the recurring role of Chad Gekko, Veronica's husband. Set to make his debut during the fifth season's fourth episode, Gekko is a controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street and sees himself as an "alpha dog," Gekko is threatened by Veronica's Riverdale life- especially her bond with Archie.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

