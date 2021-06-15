Riverdale, Walker, The Flash & More Fall 2021 Premiere Dates Revealed

While we know that a good number of you are still setting plans fr a summer that can actually be spent outside, The CW wants you thinking about the fall. Well, their rundown of the premiere dates for shows returning by the end of the year- including Riverdale, The Flash, Walker, Nancy Drew, and more. We've listed the full return schedule below, but looking at some highlights: Nancy Drew kicks off its third season on Friday, October 8, at 9 p.m. ET. Wednesday's new double dose of Arrowverse debuts on October 13, with back-to-back premieres for DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. The Flash Season 8 and Riverdale Season 6 are teaming up to take on Tuesday nights- and they'll do that on November 16 with each series kicking off five-episode special events story arcs. Finally, October 28 sees the second-season return of Walker as well as the fourth season of Legacies.

Okay, now that we offered a more free-flowing overview, here's the rundown without all of the fancy wording (with all times listed ET/PT) as well as a look at the other series not mentioned specifically above:

Friday, October 1

8-9 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season premiere)

Friday, October 8

8-9 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew (Season 3 premiere)

Saturday, October 9

8-8:30 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 10 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original episode)

9-9:30 p.m. World's Funniest Animals (Season 2 premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. World's Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

Sunday, October 10

8-9 p.m. Legends of the Hidden Temple (New series premiere)

9-10 p.m. Killer Camp (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesday, October 13

8-9 p.m. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Batwoman (Season 3 premiere)

Thursday, October 14

8-9 p.m. Coroner (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. Legacies (Season 4 premiere)

Monday, October 25

8-9 p.m. All American (Season 4 premiere)

9-10 p.m. 4400 (New series premiere)

Thursday, October 28

8-9 p.m. Walker (Season 2 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Legacies (Original episode)

Tuesday, November 16

8-9 p.m. The Flash (Season 8 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Riverdale (Season 6 premiere)

