Rob Mac's Birthday Present for Ryan Reynolds? A Very Personal ASMR

In honor of Ryan Reynolds' birthday, Rob Mac teamed up with Calm to help ease Reynolds' stress levels with his own personal ASMR video.

Another year brings another round of birthday pranks/gifts between friends and Wrexham AFC co-chairs Rob Mac (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine). Back in April, Reynolds found a way to go back in time and have Mac be a part of his previous cinematic lives (more on that in a minute). With today being Reynolds' special day, Mac decided to team up with Calm to create a custom ASMR video.

"Hey Ryan, I know being a Wrexham co-chairman has been a little bit stressful lately. Stress sucks. And I'm not just talking about the constant fear of irrelevance, you must be feeling about being an aging movie star. Or the fact that the world is melting down. Or the fact that you have more children than Genghis Khan," Mac shared to begin the video. "So, for your birthday this year, with a little help from our friends at Calm, I made you something to help calm your mind and change your life. Even though, let's be honest, your life is f***ing awesome." We don't want to spoil the rest, but it's definitely a worth addition to the ongoing birthday "battle."

After McElhenney gave us a chance to own our very own "Ryan Reynolds," Reynolds returned with a video birthday message for McElhenney that was meant to make up for McElhenney's scenes from Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine getting cut. While they may have missed a chance to share the screen together for the epic MCU film, Reynolds had his team go back and add McElhenney into a number of Reynolds' previous efforts, "all of which are available at your local Blockbuster or wherever LaserDisc is sold." From there – to the tune of Ben Platt and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen performing "You Will Found" – we have some great looks at a number of Reynolds' now "enhanced" works – including "The Nightman" joining Green Lantern and "Birds of War" Mac in Detective Pikachu.

Rob McElhenney Gave Everyone a Chance to Own "Ryan Reynolds"

Working in conjunction with Best Friends (Save Them All), McElhenney gave fans a chance to love and care for Ryan Reynolds in their very own home in honor of Reynolds' birthday back in October 2024. Okay, let's clarify (because we don't want people getting excited and/or concerned about having to litterbox or newspaper-train Reynolds not to poop on the sofa) – a number of adoptable dogs and cats from across the country (as well as some Sanctuary animals, including donkeys, pigs, goats, rabbits, ducks, parrots, a horse, a rooster, and a turtle) were renamed "Ryan Reynolds" and made available for adoption. In addition, McElhenney matched all donations to Best Friends made in celebration of Reynolds' birthday from October 23 through October 31 (up to $25,000).

