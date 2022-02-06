Rogan, Dicktown, Bob's Burgers & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 06 Feb 22

With respect to Chvrches for "The Mother We Share" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Spotify's Joe Rogan, Comedy Central star Awkwafina responds to critics, The CW's Supernatural & Walker prequel pilots get Misha Collins's blessing, we show our love for Louise Belcher from FOX's Bob's Burgers, Funimation's Attack on Titan premieres the English dub of Part 2, FXX's Dicktown gets a premiere date, Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" prequel 1883 offers a preview, Hulu's The Orville keeps the behind-the-scenes looks going, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look back at our round-up of reviews, including MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, February 6, 2022:

Did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Lay the Smackdown on Joe Rogan Visit?

Supernatural/Walker Pilots: Misha Collins Challenges Grogu's Cuteness

Awkwafina Tweets Response to Cultural Appropriation, AAVE Criticisms

The Book of The Mandalorian (Sorry, "Boba Fett") Releases New Teaser

The Orville: New Horizons Team Shares New BTS Clip, Shuttle Image

1883 Season 1 E07 Preview; Tim McGraw on Working with Friend Tom Hanks

Tony Khan to Open Forbidden Door Again on AEW Dynamite

Joe Rogan Addresses N-Word Use; "Apes" Joke Meant to Be "Entertaining"

Bob's Burgers: 10 Top Moments That Couldn't Make Us Love Louise More

The Walking Dead: The Commonwealth Wants YOU to Help Remake the World

Dicktown: FX Animated "Cake" Spinoff Comedy Series Set for This March

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 English Dub Begins February 13th

The Shining Girls Offers Elisabeth Moss Preview Image; Debuts April

Doctor Who: Fourth Doctor Tom Baker Debut "Robot" Gets Supercut Video

Orville, Charlie Day, Shane O'Mac & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 02/05/22

And here's a look at our round-up of reviews, with this round including MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S05E05: Baptisms, Pet Psychics & More

SmackDown Recap 2/4: WWE's No Good Awful Week Continues Here…

