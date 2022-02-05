The Walking Dead: The Commonwealth Wants YOU to Help Remake the World

With a little more than two weeks to go until AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 premieres (a week earlier on AMC+), it's become pretty clear based on the teasers & official trailer that the Commonwealth's Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) & Mercer (Michael James Shaw) are going to be very important players in our survivors' lives. In fact, we know that there's going to be a mini-time jump between S11E09 "No Other Way" and S11E10 "New Haunts" that will find our folks carving out new lives in a very alien environment. But as ominous as it may all seem, is it possible the Commonwealth could be the answer our heroes have been looking for over the past 10+ seasons? Well, it would seem the folks over at the Commonwealth want them – and you – thinking it is based on the recent recruitment drive they've been going on. First up, the Commonwealth makes its case for the society they're building inside their walls with the following two examples of what life is like with them as compared to what life outside has become:

While in the following two orientation (or propaganda, depending on your perspective) videos, you get a chance to check out what your assignment will be while also gaining a better understanding of just how important children are to the future. And if that last one in particular makes you feel a bit creeped out, you're definitely not alone:

Though in the newest teaser released earlier today, it looks like there could still be trouble in paradise:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the overview for the season as well as for S11E09 "No Other Way" and S11E10 "New Haunts":

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 9 "No Other Way": Hellfire rains down on those at Meridian as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. At home in Alexandria, the violent rainstorm rages on as walkers continue to pour in, threatening everyone's safety, including Judith and Gracie. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Corey Reed. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.

