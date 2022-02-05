Orville, Charlie Day, Shane O'Mac & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 02/05/22

I'm feeling alive all over again/As deep as the sky under my skin/Like being in love, she said, for the first time/Maybe I'm wrong, I'm feeling right/Wherever I belong with you tonight/Like being in love to feel for the first time… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Lifehouse for "First Time" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes WWE bad-mouthing Shane McMahon(?), The Always Sunny Podcast star Charlie Day has plans for SNL, Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons gets a delay and really sweet preview, AMC's Orphan Black spinoff gets a writer, Netflix's The 90's Show rounds out its cast, HBO Max's Peacemaker gives John Cena a chance to tickle the ivories, Batman: The Animated Series gets another rewind review, India Arie is done with Joe Rogan using the N-word & Spotify being okay with it, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, February 5, 2022:

The Orville Team Shares BTS Looks at Season 3 "New Horizons" Preview

India Arie Leaves Spotify As Joe Rogan's Past N-Word Use Resurfaces

Batman: The Animated Series Rewind Review: S01E04 Feat of Clay Part 2

Tony Khan Teases Newsworthy Scoop for AEW Rampage Tonight

Masked Singer/Rudy Giuliani Mess: Only Jeong Protested? Daily Show Fun

Law & Order: Organized Crime Casts Denis Leary in Recurring Role

CSI: Vegas, Marg Helgenberger In Talks for Season 2 Franchise Return

Goosebumps: 10-Episode Live-Action Series Adapt Set to Haunt Disney+

The Boondocks: Cedric Yarbrough Confirms HBO Max Reboot Not Happening

Orphan Black: AMC Taps Fear TWD's Anna Fishko to Pen Spinoff Series

Criminal Minds: 6 Main Cast Members Reportedly Close to Return Deal

The Orville Season 3 Delayed Until June; Sneak Preview Released

Euphoria: Zendaya & Hunter Schafer Series Earns HBO S03 Green Light

WWE SmackDown Preview 2/4: Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey Returns To Fox

Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Naomi Ep Info Released

Goldberg To Return For One More Match At WWE Elimination Chamber

Always Sunny: Charlie Day Thinks He Has What It Takes to Take Over SNL

Wrestlers Push Back Against Shane McMahon Character Assassination

Peacemaker: Yes, That Really Was John Cena Covering Mötley Crüe

Former WWE Superstar Announces First Comeback Match & New Ring Name

Doctor Who EP Offers Production Update: "All the Specials Are Locked"

That '90s Show: Netflix Rounds Out Cast for That '70s Show Spinoff

Cesaro Shares His Disappointment In Not Being In WWE Royal Rumble

Presumed Innocent: Apple TV+ Lands David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams Series

