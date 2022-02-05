Supernatural/Walker Pilots: Misha Collins Challenges Grogu's Cuteness

With The CW giving pilot green lights to the Jensen Ackles-produced "Supernatural" spinoff prequel The Winchesters as well as the Jared Padalecki-produced "Walker" prequel Walker: Independence, this week has been a pretty damn good one for everyone in and around the two shows' universes. The last time we checked in, Ackles and Padalecki were enjoying the news and throwing out the love to everyone involved (including each other) on social media as fans eagerly await any early news crumbs that come their way. But the festivities didn't stop there, with SPN star Misha Collins aka Castiel also congratulating Ackles and Padalecki as well as Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki for the prequel news. But Collins wouldn't just stop there, going so far as to wear that "the baby Winchesters & baby Walker are going to be even cuter than baby Yoda." Now, that's a bold prediction to make and it left us wondering if Collins watched this week's episode of The Book of Boba Fett because our little Grogu is maintaining a serious level of cuteness.

Here's a look at Collins offering "the Ackles & Padalecki clans" major congratulations just before making that bold claim:

And here's a look back to Padalecki celebrating the news by making a "serious" demand of the Supernatural and Walker fans. Yes… it's time for … The Highest of High Fives!

And here's Ackles thanking the network, studio, Robbie Thompson (and his "killer" script), and Danneel Ackles for the opportunity to move the project forward, followed by huge congrats to his "brother" Padalecki and the Walker family. Following that, we have a look at the overviews and relevant intel on both prequel series:

"The Winchesters": Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – the series tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The Winchesters will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

"Walker: Independence": Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing).