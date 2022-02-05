The Shining Girls Offers Elisabeth Moss Preview Image; Debuts April

Shining Girls is Lauren Beukes' acclaimed high concept novel about a time-traveling serial killer and the woman who hunts him. It is the epitome of the new feminist fantasy thrillers of the 21st Century. Now Apple TV+ has revealed the premiere date and a first look at the eagerly TV awaited series adaptation. Shining Girls will make its worldwide debut on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Shining Girls stars and is executive produced by Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Mad Men"), and is executive produced by Appian Way, with Emmy Award-winner Michelle MacLaren ("Breaking Bad") directing the first two episodes. Adapted for television and executive produced by showrunner Silka Luisa, the 8-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own attack, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. The series also stars Phillipa Soo with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell rounding out the ensemble cast.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shining Girls — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0oLYKjmHuU&feature=youtu.be)

"Shining Girls" is adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. Elisabeth Moss stars, directs and executive produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid ("The Handmaid's Tale") directs and executive produces. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.