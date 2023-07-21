Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Death Before Dishonor, roh, wrestling

ROH Goes Head-to-Head with Smackdown for Death Before Dishonor

The only dishonor around here is what Tony Khan is doing to the wrestling business by booking ROH Death Before Dishonor and AEW Rampage for the same night!

The Chadster's back again, pals, to dish out the cold, hard truth about the upcoming mess that is the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV🧐🧐🧐. Can you believe the audacity of Tony Khan, folks? The Chadster finds it hard to swallow! That zillionaire thinks he can bully The Chadster's beloved WWE by scheduling both ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV and AEW Rampage all on the same night! 😱😱😱 Auughh man! So unfair!

Seems like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Putting up Claudio Castagnoli against PAC is an abomination. If any of these wrestlers had an ounce of courtesy or the professionalism, they'd never have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by leaving WWE. The match between Athena and Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women's World Championship? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster just knew Tony Khan wouldn't know the first thing about respecting the wrestling legacy of the great WWE!

And don't get The Chadster started on the ROH World Television Title Match with Samoa Joe vs. Dalton Castle! This match alone could be a contender for the "most ridiculous plotline invented by Tony Khan to cheese off The Chadster" award. Seriously, can we see anymore clearly that the only reason Tony Khan is hosting this abhorrence of a spectacle is to personally offend The Chadster?

But wait, there's more. And by more, The Chadster means even more reasons to walk away from any television playing ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV. Seriously, what's up with that 6 Man Tag Team Match? The Dark Order vs. The Righteous? It's just so unfair! But The Chadster is not surprised. We all know Tony Khan wouldn't know how to book a real wrestling show if his life depended on it! 😡😤🤯

Take a look at the full lineup in the graphic below:

In response to this affront, The Chadster tried to convince Keighleyanne to go with him and picket the local television station, letting them know we wouldn't stand for the scheduling of both Death Before Dishonor and AEW Rampage against poor WWE Smackdown. She just rolled her eyes and kept texting that guy Gary, telling The Chadster that he should just watch the wrestling shows he chooses and let people do what they want. Tony Khan, not only are you ruining wrestling, now you've got The Chadster's wife agreeing with you! It's just so disrespectful to the institution of marriage! Auughh man!

In conclusion, you can unfortunately catch ROH Death Before Dishonor on your local cable provider, Bleacher Report, or Honor Club if you're so inclined. But do The Chadster a favor, will ya? Don't, just don't 🙃. Stick with the reliable, performance-packed, WWE-approved wrestling we all know and love. And remember, that bully Tony Khan, if he could hear how much he's cheesed The Chadster off, he would have pulled back. He seriously needs to stop picking on WWE. The Chadster's only hope is that fellow unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger join in highlighting Tony Khan's obsession with us wrestling purists. They truly know how to respect the wrestling legacies of the great WWE!

Ring of Honor (ROH) will present "ROH: Death Before Dishonor" this Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). For the first time, the new https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf will carry the pay-per-view for subscribers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/bo7JW2VSZs — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

