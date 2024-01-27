Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Roman Reigns, Royal Rumble, wrestling, wwe royal rumble

Roman Reigns Retains at the Royal Rumble; WWE Destroys AEW

The epic reign of Roman Reigns continues after Reigns overcame the odds to win the greatest fatal four-way of all time! Continues! AEW, eat WWE's dust! 🏆👊

The Chadster just witnessed the pinnacle of sports entertainment at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight! It was absolutely electrifying to see the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, 🦁 Roman Reigns reign supreme in the most iconic fatal four-way the world has ever seen! This, dear readers, is what true wrestling is all about. 🏅

In the squared circle stood giants: 🐍 Randy Orton, the Phenomenal 🌟 AJ Styles, and the formidable 🌃 LA Knight. These men are legends in their own right, but they were no match for the dominance of Roman Reigns, who emerged victorious with the gold firmly in his grasp. And how The Chadster relished in the consistency of the outcome; when Solo Sikoa interfered to assist Reigns, it was a masterstroke of classic WWE storytelling! 😍

This is exactly what The Chadster means when he says, "When you've got a formula that works, you stick to it." WWE exudes superiority by understanding that strength lies in tradition and predictability. While some companies strive for shock value, WWE provides the comforting assurance that Roman Reigns will always triumph, especially with a little backup from The Bloodline. 👊👑

And let's you and The Chadster not pretend. This match wasn't just a victory for Roman Reigns; oh no, it was a statement. It reiterated WWE's utter and complete domination over the farce that is AEW. Speaking of AEW, they had the audacity to run AEW Collision against the Royal Rumble? Pfft. 😂

It is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to think they could compete. Tony Khan must be wallowing in his own misery because it's beyond clear now that Roman Reigns and WWE are unrivalled. Could there be a more devastating blow to Tony Khan's ego? The Chadster doubts it. 🤡

By the way, has anyone in AEW literally stabbed Triple H right in the back tonight? They probably have, but who cares because they are insignificant in the grand scheme of WWE domination! And meanwhile, in the palm of victory, the emperor of the WWE Universe continues to wave. Oh, it's splendid! 🥳✨

Auughh man! So unfair! But it seems like Tony Khan, who is obviously unnaturally obsessed with The Chadster, just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. He's probably sitting at home, super cheesed off, mixing tears with his ritzy billionaire cocktails while watching the ratings soar for WWE. 🍸😓

Now, The Chadster needs to get ready because there's more to come from the WWE Royal Rumble, and you can bet your bottom White Claw seltzer that The Chadster will be right here delivering The Chadster's incredible, unbiased commentary with an extra dose of zeal that only WWE can ignite! 🤯💯

