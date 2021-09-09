Roman Reigns to Defend Against Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE has added another match to Extreme Rules. Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor, the company announced Thursday.

A press release from WWE.com notes:

At WWE Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns will battle Finn Bálor in a highly anticipated rematch for the Universal Championship. It has been a hard road for Bálor since reemerging on SmackDown. After having a SummerSlam title match stolen from him, the determined first-ever Universal Champion returned to reclaim the gold he never lost when he battled Reigns for the title on the Sept. 3 edition of the blue brand. Although The Head of the Table emerged victorious over The Prince, the win was far from uncontroversial, having come after Bálor suffered a vicious pre-match attack at the hands of The Usos. As a result of the assault, Bálor will receive another opportunity at the Universal Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. Find out if The Prince can finally take the throne from one of the most dominant Universal Champions of all time on the one night of the year when WWE goes extreme. WWE Extreme Rules streams live on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

With the Universal Championship match added, the card for Extreme Rules is shaping up, at least to the extent WWE cards do. In addition, Sheamus will challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship after winning a number one contender match against Drew McIntyre on Raw. Randy Orton will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in a match Lashley himself requested. Alexa Bliss and her magical doll, Lily, will get a shot at Charlotte Flair's Raw Women's Championship. And as previously mentioned, Bianca Belair will get a SummerSlam rematch against Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, September 26th at 8E/5P, streaming on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere.

But first, on Smackdown tomorrow, Brock Lesnar will be at Madison Square Garden to fulfill one of his contractually obligated appearances and try to counter CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho showing up in AEW. Plus: Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will sign the contract for their Extreme Rules match, and Edge will get a SummerSlam rematch with Seth Rollins. Additionally, also announced tonight, the Street Profits will get a shot at the Tag Team Championships against The Usos.

On Raw next week, RKBro will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against Bobby Lashley and MVP ahead of Randy Orton's Extreme Rules match against Bobby Lashley.

And tonight on NXT on Tuesday, the long-awaited Bruce Pritchard era of NXT begins! It's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan. Not because of anything WWE is doing, mind you. It's all about AEW.