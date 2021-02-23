Ronald Moore Developing Magic Kingdom TV Universe for Disney+

The Mouse wasted no time putting writer and creator Ronald Moore to work on their latest endeavor that will utilize Disney IPs from their theme parks into their own television universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The co-creator behind AppleTV+'s For All Mankind helped shaped some of the biggest science fiction franchises with Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica, and Outlander. The projects will be set in the Magic Kingdom Universe and the first will be called The Society of Explorers and Adventurers (SEA) set in a world where all the themed lands and characters of the Disney parks and classic films actually exist in another reality.

Moore is set to write and executive produce the series for Disney+ and 20th Television and oversee all related future projects within the realm. As per THR, Moore is working closely with the Disney Imagineering team, a group of researchers and developers who are responsible for the creation and design of all of Disney's theme parks across the globe. Sources say a mini-writers room is already being put together with a search underway for three senior-level writers. The idea, per sources, is to explore characters — like sea boat captain from the Jungle Cruise or prospector from Big Thunder Mountain or the climbers of the Matterhorn, for example — as part of the world of The Society of Explorers and Adventurers. (To be clear, none of those characters or storylines are currently on the table at this stage.)

Joining Moore are Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis, who worked with him under Tall Ship Productions. The EP came to Disney following his longtime relationship with Sony TV. His first Disney+ project is a TV adaptation of Swiss Family Robinson working alongside Crazy Rich Asians' Jon M. Chu. "I decided to go there mostly because my childhood was built around a lot of things that were Disney. I am a huge fan and aficionado of the Disneyland park in Anaheim to the point where I would go there by myself periodically and ride the rides," Moore previously told THR. "The opportunity for me to get to work on a lot of the classic IP that Disney has and things in their library that meant so much to me as a child growing up and that I have shared with my children ultimately was just something I couldn't pass up." For more on his Disney projects and potential for a future Star Wars series, you can check it out at THR.