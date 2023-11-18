Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: ronda rousey, wrestling

Ronda Rousey Betrays WWE for ROH in Shocking Backstab [Spoilers]

Ronda Rousey stuns WWE fans by appearing in ROH! The Chadster unpacks her treacherous ROH debut and how Tony Khan’s obsession with him is to blame. 😡🤼‍♀️

Article Summary Ronda Rousey shocks WWE universe with ROH debut alongside Marina Shafir.

Vince McMahon and Dana White betrayed by Rousey's surprise jump to ROH at AEW event.

Tony Khan accused of targeting WWE fans and The Chadster with Rousey stunt.

The Chadster demands justice for wrestling journalism and personal peace.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😡 The audacity, the sheer disrespect! Last night, at the ROH TV tapings, The Chadster's heart sank into the depths of despair as Ronda Rousey, once the prized fighter of the UFC and a true warrior of WWE, committed an act most heinous. In a blatant betrayal ripped straight from the pages of of some Shakespeare booking, Rousey made her ROH debut, and, alongside Marina Shafir, faced off against Athena and Billie Starks! 😱 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🤬

This isn't just a poke in the eye to WWE; it's a full-blown stab in the back to Vince McMahon. But the betrayal doesn't end there, oh no. The Chadster's jaw nearly hit the floor of his Mazda Miata – which, by the way, really needs to be kept free of stress-inducing matters; it's a delicate machine! – when The Chadster realized Rousey also betrayed her other former boss, Dana White. Since the epic "MMA-meets-Sports-Entertainment" merger, forming TKO, how can Rousey turn her back on the unified forces of UFC and WWE? 🤼‍♀️🥊

Let's be clear, this egregious act transpired at the Kia Forum in LA, with ROH taped during the live AEW Collision and AEW Rampage, right before tomorrow's AEW Full Gear PPV. Only Tony Khan would have the audacity to orchestrate this during such a pivotal time! And The Chadster just knows, deep down in the wrestling-loving fibers of his being, that Tony Khan's sole motive is to cheese off true WWE fans like The Chadster. How dare he?! 😖

Really, Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster is ridiculous – last night, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares. Tony Khan was there, of course – he's always there – this time chasing The Chadster around an endless ring in an arena filled with chanting AEW fans. Their faces blurred, their eyes empty, but their voices loud and clear, upsetting The Chadster's delicate equilibrium. And as always, Tony taunted with a microphone that he knew The Chadster couldn't reach. It's an eerie parallel to his bookings that just keep prodding and poking into The Chadster's side. Wake up, Khan! Stop haunting The Chadster's dreams with your shenanigans! 😩😴

The Chadster has to say it, Rousey doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. How does swapping the WWE glitz for ROH's underwhelming lights make any sense? Answer: it doesn't! The Chadster can only hope this was a one-time appearance and not an ongoing thing, as The Chadster's morning White Claw seltzer already fell victim to a social media video showing Rousey's debut that infuriated The Chadster so much, it led to a tragic, fizzy splash against The Chadster's computer screen. And yes, Tony Khan owes The Chadster a new pack of White Claw. 📺💔

But it gets worse – Keighleyanne wasn't impressed with The Chadster's explanation of how it was all Tony Khan's fault. All she did was roll her eyes and go back to texting that guy Gary. Can't she see this is all because of Tony Khan? How he's wriggling his way into The Chadster's very tranquility? When will she stand by The Chadster and demand justice for the White Claw disaster? 🤷‍♂️📲

The Chadster is nothing if not a bastion of unbiased journalism, a member of an elite group including the likes of Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – all stellar reporters who must surely also be menaced by Tony Khan's vendetta against fair reporting. Do they also have to withstand such undue harassment in their dreams? Are their beverages also endangered? The Chadster wonders. 🤔✍️ Here's Satin blowing the whistle on Rousey's betrayal:

Ronda Rousey just debuted in ROH. This definitely explains why her WWE exit happened so quietly. pic.twitter.com/iXctqfvuxw — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I used to be the biggest Ronda Rousey fan/supporter, but times have changed and now I'm leaving early during her debut in another company. Funny how time can do that. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster couldn't agree more, brother. Until Tony Khan pays for his crimes, The Chadster will continue to navigate the quagmire of bias masquerading as wrestling journalism. Guys, Tony Khan must step off and stop detracting from the monumental legacy of WWE, and leave The Chadster and fellow unbiased journalists in peace! ✌️📰 And now, The Chadster is going to unwind with a soothing drive, maybe blast some Smash Mouth through the Miata's stereo, and pray for a better, AEW-free day tomorrow, since tonight will already be ruined by the AEW Full Gear PPV and memories of Ronda Rousey's betrayal. 🚗🎶 "All that glitters is gold" … unless you're at an AEW event, that is. 😒

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!