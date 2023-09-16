Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: channel 4, london, london times, russell brand, youtube

Russell Brand Not Talking Report; Channel 4 Investigating Since 2019

Russell Brand to a London crowd: "There are obviously some things I absolutely cannot talk about;" Channel 4's investigation began in 2019.

Earlier today, The Sunday Times of London & Channel 4 went live with a joint investigative report accusing actor/comedian Russell Brand (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek) of "rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse." Later in the evening in the U.K., Channel 4 aired a special called Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, a 90-minute documentary offering a detailed look at the allegations. Revealing at the top of the program that Channel 4's "Dispatches" documentary team had been looking into the actor/comedian since 2019, we also learned that the team spoke with hundreds of individuals involved in the comedy, film & overall entertainment industries. In addition to the four women spotlighted in the original report, "In Plain Sight" also included a look at Jordan Martin's allegation against Brand in a book that Martin had written. But though she stands by her account, Brand's former girlfriend declined to participate in the special.

Meanwhile, Brand took the stage of London's 2000-seat Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on Saturday night for a sold-out show. "I really appreciate your support. I love you. I want to do a fantastic show. I've got a lot of things I want to talk to you about. There are obviously some things I absolutely cannot talk about – and I appreciate that you will understand," Brand shared with the crowd regarding the report and the accusations.

Russell Brand: The Sunday Times of London & Channel 4 Report

The report alleges that Brand sexually assaulted four women between 2006 and 2013 (with The Sunday Times of London keeping the names of the women anonymous). One alleged victim claims the actor/comedian assaulted her when she was 16 years old, and Brand was in his 30s, adding that Brand had nicknamed her "the child" and asked that she read from Vladimir Nabokov's novel Lolita. Another alleged victim shared that she was raped at Brand's home in Los Angeles, while another claimed that Brand sexually assaulted her and then threatened her with legal action if she ever went public with what took place.

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies," Brand says at one point in the video "So, This Is Happening" that he posted late Friday in the U.K., seeking to pre-emptively refute the allegations before they went public. "And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent — and I'm being transparent about it now as well." The television, film & radio personality has been less visible on that side of the entertainment industry over the past several years, focusing more on social media & YouTube posts that offer his quite often controversial positions on any number of topics – with the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the mainstream media being some of Brand's favorite topics to attack (though Brand has been accused by many in the media of promoting unfounded conspiracy theories and pandemic misinformation in the past). Since the report went live earlier today, Brand has been dropped by his talent agency, Tavistock Wood.

