Ryan Gosling & Friends Offer Viewers Serious Oscars "Kenergy" (VIDEO)

Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson & more bathed the Oscars in pink and purple for a one-of-a-kind performance of the Barbie song, "I'm Just Ken."

If you didn't get a chance to tune into ABC's Jimmy Kimmel-hosted 96th Annual Academy Awards broadcast – or maybe you got trapped in the middle of a conversation with someone who can't take a hint and know when to be quiet because the one thing you were waiting to watch was finally on. Whatever the case, the fine folks at ABC and AMPAS were kind enough to pass along Ryan Gosling's Oscars performance of "I'm Just Ken" from the Margot Robbie-starring, Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster hit Barbie. Here's a look at who was nominated for "Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)": "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren), "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt), "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson), "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George), and "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell). And it was a spectacle!

With his co-star Simu Liu setting the moods, Gosling dazzled in a vibrant pink suit & gloves as he made his way from the audience and onto the stage – bathed in a sea of purple lighting. Once he hit the stage, Gosling was joined by Ronson and Slash on guitars – as well as Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Gosling even made his back into the audience, where he was able to get Robbie, Gerwig, America Ferrera, and Emma Stone to join him in song. Unfortunately for Gosling, Ronson & Wyatt, the song lost – but fortunately for Barbie, Eilish & O'Connell did take the Oscar.

Rob Paine returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd returns as talent producer. Producers Sarah Levine Hall, Erin Irwin, and Jennifer Sharron, music director Rickey Minor, and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz also rejoin the team. Writers for this year's show include Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Greg Martin, Jesse McLaren, McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel and Troy Walker. As previously announced, the show's production team also includes director Hamish Hamilton and production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley.

