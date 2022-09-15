Ryan Murphy, Evan Peters "Jeffrey Dahmer" Series Trailer Drops Friday

On July 22, 1991, two police officers entered the Milwaukee apartment of Jeffrey Dahmer. Inside, they found several body parts and severed heads in his fridge and freezer, as well as countless polaroids of mutilated bodies. Dahmer was arrested & later confessed to gruesomly murdering at least 17 people, mostly young gay men of color, during a 13-year killing spree that started in 1978. How did the serial killer get away with his crimes for so long? That's the question being asked in Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan's upcoming Netflix series, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. And viewers will begin getting some of those answers this Friday when the first of two official trailers for the series debuts (with the second on September 20th).

And to make sure viewers are prepared for what's to come, we have a look at a mini-teaser offering a better look at Evan Peters' ("American Horror Story" franchise) Dahmer. Joining Peters in the main cast are Richard Jenkins (Lionel Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (Shari Dahmer), Michael Learned (Catherine Dahmer), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Glenda Cleveland, whose voice you hear in the following clip).

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

Penelope Ann Miller (Joyce Dahmer), Michael Beach (Detective Murphy), Colby French (Detective Kennedy), Shaun J. Brown (Tracy Edwards), Mac Brandt (Officer Rauth), Grant Harvey (Officer Mueller), Matthew Alan (Officer Gabrish), Scott Michael Morgan (Officer Balcerzak), Josh Braaten (Young Lionel Dahmer), Savannah Brown (Young Joyce Dahmer), Nick A. Fisher (Young Jeffrey Dahmer), Cameron Cowperthwaite (Steven Hicks), Vince Hill-Bedford (Steven Tuomi), Blake Cooper Griffin (Charles), Matt Cordova (Detective Rauss), Rodney Burford (Tony Hughes), Karen Malina White (Shirley Hughes), Nikyla Boxley (Young Shirley Hughes), Karl Makinen (Officer Clyde Reynolds), Nigel Gibbs (Jesse Jackson), Brandon Black (Dean Vaughn), Raphael Sbarge (Mayor John Norquist), David Barrera (Police Chief Arreola), Dyllón Burnside (Ronald Flowers), Khetphet "KP" Phagnasay (Sounthone Sinthasomphone), Ken Lerner (Joseph Zilber), Dominic Burgess (John Wayne Gacy), Chris Greene (Assistant Chaplain Adams), Furly Mac (Christopher Scarver), and Linda Park (Julie Yang) are set to guest star in the series.

Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, Janet Mock, and Carl Franklin (101 only) executive produce, with Rashad Robinson (President of Color Of Change) serving as a consulting producer.