S.W.A.T. Season 7: Shemar Moore, David Lim Offer Love to Fans (VIDEO)

What a long, strange trip the past few days have been for CBS' Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. First, it was canceled after the network and Sony Pictures TV couldn't agree on financials. And then, both parties had a change of heart over the weekend that we're sure had nothing to do with the waves of pushback the move received from fans and news sites. Grabbing the flag and leading the charge was Moore, who didn't pull punches, calling out all parties involved for the disrespect he said was being shown to a series that has performed above and beyond the network's expectations. Then, late on Monday, we learned that the series will be back for a 13-episode seventh & final season – and now? Well, Moore and David Lim (Victor Tan) want to make sure that all of you know how much being able to wrap up the series on their terms with an official final season means so much. And with all due respect to Lim… Moore is in fine celebratory mode, so his energy levels alone are enough to check out their Instagram video from a few hours earlier.

Here's a look at what Moore and Lim had to share with everyone regarding the show's resurrection and how much they appreciate the support that the show received over the past 72-96 hours after the initial cancellation news hit:

S.W.A.T.: A Look Back at Shemar Moore's Instagram Video Response

In an Instagram video post from over the weekend, Moore says that ending S.W.A.T. "makes no sense" – and then follows that up by laying out all of the things that the series has done that should've guaranteed it another season. With regard to the show itself, Moore makes the point that CBS is ending the only network series with a solo African-American male lead and one of the most diverse teams (on both sides of the camera) going. From there, Moore addresses how the team was notified about the news, not being able to have a proper goodbye/ending & much more. Clocking in at a little over seven minutes, it's a video definitely worth checking out. Here's a look at Moore's post, addressing the news of the show's demise while making the case for the decision being a bad one on a number of levels.

