Sabu Joins AEW, Destroying Legacy of WWE-Owned ECW; So Unfair! Sabu appears on AEW Dynamite! Is Tony Khan ruining ECW's legacy too? Disloyal former WWE stars let it happen! Auughh man! So unfair!

Unbelievable! Just when The Chadster thought things couldn't get any worse on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan's malicious machinations continue. Tonight's Chris Jericho and Adam Cole contract signing for an unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing went completely off the rails when Sabu appeared, and Khan now appears to be plundering ECW, legally owned by WWE, to fuel his unrelenting war! 😤💥

After Chris Jericho and Adam Cole signed the contract, fans might have expected some typical trash talk or scuffles. But Jericho took things to a whole new level of disrespect by flaunting the Jericho Appreciation Society's ability to outnumber Cole and Roderick Strong in the upcoming unsanctioned match! How unfair is that?! 😠😧

To counter this, Adam Cole pulled a shocking card by revealing his backup: the Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal Maniac, Sabu! Yes, you read that correctly: AEW is not just content stealing WWE's former talent, but now they're dipping into the ECW vault as well, even though it is legally owned by WWE! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡

In a single night, right after Tony Khan's outrageous AEW Collision announcement, AEW Dynamite has escalated things to insanely unfair proportions. Once again, AEW is getting a lot of buzz, and it's so unfair! 🤬😔

These two former WWE stars, Jericho and Cole, have literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back by joining AEW and not only participating in such a distasteful segments, but also potentially tarnishing the legacy of WWE-owned ECW by aligning with Sabu. The Chadster can hardly believe they've turned on the company that gave them fame and fortune! 💔

Will AEW ever stop its relentless attack on WWE and respect the legacy of what WWE has done for the wrestling industry? The Chadster can only hope. Until then, unbiased wrestling journalists like The Chadster, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, will continue to expose AEW's disrespect for WWE and the wrestling business as a whole. As long as Tony Khan keeps up his obsession with The Chadster and tries to gain an unfair advantage, we will fight to set the record straight! ✊😤

The Spiked Suit can only mean one thing – @IAmJericho is ready to sign on the dotted line! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sr1wUbDDgp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

