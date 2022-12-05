Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Returns; Tackles Trump, Kanye West & More

It doesn't matter whether it's on television (Da Ali G Show), on film (Borat, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), or at Sunday night's Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. When Kazakhstan's own Borat Sagdiyev has something to say, Sacha Baron Cohen is going to make sure he gets a chance to say it. Taking place in Washington D.C., the 45th edition of the annual event honored Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney, Tania León, and the band U2 for their contributions to American culture. With President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in attendance, Cohen's Borat returned to the spotlight during a tribute to the Bono-led band. And the pride of Kazakhstan didn't waste time going at Donald Trump, Kanye West, the growing tide of antisemitism in the U.S., and even U2's 2014 iTunes debacle. And the one non-Borat part of all of it that was the most impressive was how much the President & The First Lady were enjoying it. It's nice having folks in The White House with a sense of humor (even with a segment that ended with Cohen's Borat saying to the President and First Lady: "It is my wish to pleasure you with by mouth"). Here are some of the highlights:

Borat "Confusing" Biden with Trump: "I am told the president of U.S. today is here. Where are you Mr. Trump? You don't look so good. Where has your blown-ass big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin without fail?" / "I see you have a new wife. Whoa whoa whooo wha! She is very erotic!" (referencing Jill Biden)

Borat Drops a Nice Trump Election Nonsense/Antisemitism One-Two Combo: "I must say I'm very upset about the antisemitism in the U.S. today. It's not fair. Kazakhstan is the number one Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the steal."

Borat Reveals Kanye Tried Moving to Kazakhstan: "Your Kayne. He tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his name to Kazakhstan-ye West. But we said no. He's too anti-semitic even for us."

Borat Wants Us Never to Forget… When U2 ("Me Too") Forced Their Album on iTunes Customers: "It translates to mean 'Please remove your wretched album from my new iPhone 6'" (Borat reading a letter from his parents to the band).