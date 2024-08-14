Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: ai, artificial intelligence, Narrativ, SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA, AI Startup Narrativ Announce Digital Voice Replica Deal

SAG-AFTRA and artificial intelligence (AI) startup Narrativ have a deal in place for audio voice replicas for use in digital advertising.

In a deal approved by the union's National Executive Committee, SAG-AFTRA, and artificial intelligence (AI) startup Narrativ have entered into an agreement for audio voice replicas to be used in digital advertising. The move comes as the union looks to work with AI companies to establish guardrails regarding how an actor's voice and image are used and ensure that proper consent and compensation measures are in place. AI had been a major issue during last year's negotiations for a new three-year deal with AMPTP and continues to be as the union moves forward.

"This structure ensures fair compensation and transparency. Brands must secure consent from performers for every use of their digital voice replica in an ad," SAG-AFTRA said in a statement on their website, which also includes more details on the deal. "When offering an engagement to a performer, a producer must identify the product or service that is being promoted in the commercial they are creating and provide the commercial script. If an advertiser does not align with the performer's preferences, or they don't like the copy, they can easily deny the request."

With Narrative, SAG-AFTRA noted that the union's members will have the option to have their voices included in a database connecting voice talent to potential advertisers. From there, a union member can negotiate the price for the use of their voice per project (as long as it meets the minimum established by the union's current commercials contract with advertisers). Reportedly, the deal with Narrativ will allow union members to list personal preferences and other factors in terms of advertising that they would (and would not) be interested in. SAG-AFTRA noted that the company agreed to the union's established informed consent and compensation requirements, with an Instagram Live Q&A session on the deal set for 3 pm PT later today on SAG-AFTRA's Instagram Stories.

"Not all members will be interested in taking advantage of the opportunities that licensing their digital voice replicas might offer, and that's understandable. But for those who do, you now have a safe option," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, in a statement included in the press release posted on the union's website. "Narrativ has agreed to our terms, and its platform is an excellent example of how A.I. can be ethically used, by putting compensation, informed consent and control in the hands of individual performers."

Narrativ co-founder Ben Gottdiener added, "This is a new frontier for digital advertising. A.I. makes the dream of every marketer possible — it gives them the tools to deliver the right message, using a voice that will resonate with the right person, at the right place and time. Ethical A.I. use doesn't invalidate that vision. It strengthens it. By ensuring that every person involved in the creation of that message is informed about what it contains, consents to its use and is compensated fairly, we make that vision sustainable, repeatable and real."

