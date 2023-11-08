Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA Offers Some Details on "A Deal of Extraordinary Scope"

SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee thanked its members and other unions for their support and offered some details on the deal.

"We are thrilled & proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP." That's how the message that was sent out by the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee to union members began – officially ending the 118-day-long strike. As of 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET) on Thursday, November 9th, the strike is officially suspended and picket lines shuttered. While the negotiating committee thanks the members and other unions for their support, here's a look at where the committee offers a general highlight of what the union has gained in the tentative agreement (set to go before the SAG-AFTRA National Board on Friday for a vote, after which time details will be released to members). "In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes "above-pattern" minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent, and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus," the message reveals. "Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much-needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories, including outsize compensation increases for background performers and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities."

We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work.

Full details of the agreement will not be provided until the tentative agreement is reviewed by the SAG-AFTRA National Board.

We also thank our union siblings — the workers that power this industry — for the sacrifices they have made while supporting our strike and that of the Writers Guild of America. We stand together in solidarity and will be there for you when you need us.

