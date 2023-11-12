Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA Releases Tentative Agreement Summary, AI Regulations

Ahead of this week's vote, SAG-AFTRA released a summary of the tentative agreement, a "Regulating Artificial Intelligence" overview & more.

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA's tentative deal with AMPTP goes to a union vote beginning on November 14th.

Union members can attend a Zoom webinar for deal details on November 13th.

"Regulating Artificial Intelligence" document highlights new AI protections.

The overall deal includes over $1 billion in compensation and precedent-setting AI terms.

With the SAG-AFTRA National Board having approved the tentative agreement between the union and the AMPTP, the final step is for the union's voting members to give the deal its collective thumbs-up or thumbs-down beginning this Tuesday, November 14th. Ahead of the start of voting, SAG-AFTRA is hosting an informational webinar via Zoom for all union members on Monday, November 13th (10 am – 1 pm PT) – with additional regional information sessions also being held. But none of that can happen without the union members knowing what it is that they're voting on – with rumblings growing over the weekend from members wanting to see the actual details of the deal. In addition, members like Justine Bateman have pushed back on the deal, making the argument that the AI agreement doesn't do enough to protect actors. Earlier this evening, a document (which you can check out below) entitled "Regulating Artificial Intelligence" was released, offering an overview of the AI protections secured in the deal that covers Employment-Based Digital Replica, Independently Created Digital Replica, Generative Artificial Intelligence, and Digitial Replication of Background Actors.

In addition, we have links to the Summary Agreement that also went live – as well as a look back at the Strike Suspension Agreement and an updated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) covering the voting process, returning to work, and more:

Summary Agreement

Strike Suspension Agreement

Frequently Asked Questions

"This new contract achieves the much-needed gains your union has been working toward all year. SAG-AFTRA members made it clear that we needed a game-changing contract and AI protections. This contract does just that. This is why the union is urging you to vote 'Yes' so you can lock in the over $1 billion in new compensation and benefit plan funding," reads the answer to the question in the FAQ about why the union is urging members to vote "YES" on the deal. "This agreement also creates a precedent that the AMPTP has agreed to AI protections. If ratified, other unions can model our contract language in their future negotiations." If ratified, the new three-year deal will run through June 30, 2026.

