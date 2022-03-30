Sailor Moon Gets Exasperated In Hilarious Artwork Now On Auction

Last week, I spotlighted one of my favorite anime series right here at Bleeding Cool when Heritage Auctions featured a stunning, custom-painted Sailor Moon production cel. If you missed that, you may feel about as exasperated as the Sailor Scouts do in the artwork below. However, there's yet another custom-painted production cel featuring the cast of Sailor Moon up at Heritage, and this time, the lead character herself makes an appearance. Whether you grew up calling her Usagi or Serena, this is pure, nostalgic bliss.

Now, take a look at the full scope of the cel, so you'll see how this custom-painted piece will look in your collection.

Let's get into the full details from the auction listing.

Despite their close friendship, the Sailor Scouts seem to have a hard time with Sailor Moon's jokes. From the revolutionary maho shojo anime series Sailor Moon, we have in this lot a fantastic hand-painted production cel featuring the five Sailor Scouts and the guardian cats Luna and Artemis, sharing an image size of 10" x 7.25" on the 12 field sized production cel, presented on a custom painted background trimmed to the approximate size of the cel.

Heritage Auctions notes some light fading on the linework with the layers of the cel adhered together, along with light surface scuffings that don't affect the art. This lot shows the expected light handling wear from production, which puts this special lot from the Gary Munson Collection in "Very Good" condition. Whether you're fighting evil by moonlight or winning love by daylight, any Sailor Moon fan would be happy to have this expressive piece in their collection. You can bid on it at Heritage Auctions right now!