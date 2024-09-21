Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: sakamoto days, Yuto Suzuki

Sakamoto Days: Netflix Sets Jan. 2025 for Yuto Suzuki Animated Adapt

Sakamoto Days, Netflix's anime series adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's hit manga, will begin hitting streaming screens in January 2025.

Fans of anime and manga rejoice — Sakamoto Days is coming. The hit manga written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki tells the story of the ultimate assassin, Taro Sakamoto, feared by villains and admired by other hit men. One day, he falls in love and out of shape, preoccupied with marriage, retirement, and fatherhood. But he's still armed with superhuman skill and strength, and during extreme situations, he loses his extra weight and gains twice the power he had before.

"I want to express my gratitude to the fans, whose support made all of this possible," Creator Suzuki said. "I hope you will continue to join me in building up 'Sakamoto Days'! Please enjoy the show!" Thanks to Netflix's Geeked Week, we learned that the anime adaptation would be hitting screens in January 2025 – and treated to an announcement teaser, too.

Sakamoto Days is About the Everyday Life of a Hitman-Turned-Convenience Story Owner

Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide. In a world overrun by assassins, like the special force "The Order" from the Japanese Association of Assassins and a mysterious individual called "X (Slur)," Sakamoto questions the true meaning of strength.

Director Masaki Watanabe aims to capture the manga's intensity. "When I first had the chance to read 'Sakamoto Days,' I remember how electrifying the powerful action scenes were," he says. "Keeping that feeling at the heart of production, I want to take all the components unique to the screen — movement, color, and sound — to make 'Sakamoto Days' a dynamic and fast-paced anime while keeping in mind the humor sprinkled throughout the original. We intend to faithfully portray the character of Sakamoto, the family man and the killer who doesn't kill. Our staff are putting their all into this, so stay tuned!"

Sakamoto Days premieres worldwide on Netflix in January 2025. One episode will be released each week.

