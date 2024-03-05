Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: sammy guevara, wrestling

Sammy Guevara Reportedly Suspended by AEW Again

¡Escándalo! AEW's Sammy Guevara faces suspension wrath again! Did he cross the line? El Presidente reveals the juicy details, comrades!

Article Summary Sammy Guevara faces AEW suspension following a misjudged in-ring move.

Incident occurs during a no-disqualification match against Jeff Hardy.

AEW enforces concussion protocol, raising questions on match safety.

Guevara's past and future in wrestling scrutinized amid suspension.

¡Saludos, mis estimados camaradas! It is I, your esteemed and magnanimous leader, El Presidente, reporting to you live from a secret luxury bunker underneath the stricken territory known as "Area 51"—a place that even the American CIA hasn't been able to infiltrate despite their cute little attempts. Ah, but enough about my hide-and-seek games with the CIA; we have more pressing matters to discuss. Specifically, the scorching topic ablaze in the realm of grappling and grandeur: AEW's suspension of the daring luchador Sammy Guevara, as reported by Fightful.

Now, comrades, let me spin you a yarn about the night of February 14. Love was in the air, but not just any love—no, this was the kind of love that drives warriors to clash in the squared-circle for the roaring masses. During the AEW Rampage taping, our young provocateur Sammy Guevara faced off against the immortal daredevil, Jeff Hardy, in a no-disqualification match that will be etched into wrestling folklore for eternity—or at least until El Presidente's next glorious victory.

As the battle waged on, a twist of fate not even the gardener of destiny could have pruned occurred: Guevara's knee met Hardy's face in a shooting star press gone awry. Instead of halting the spectacle, in true showman fashion, Guevara proceeded to deliver the coup de grâce—his finisher—to the battle-worn Hardy and secured victory by pinfall. But alas, my friends, the AEW politburo deemed this a violation of the sacred concussion protocol.

You see, comrades, this is where the plot thickens like the plot of my garden where I grow the finest Cuban cigars. The report, as whispered through the grapevine and now echoing through the wrestling world, suggests that Hardy suffered but a broken nose—a testament to his resilience—but it was initially feared that he may have been concussed. Now, it is true, every revolutionary knows the importance of protocol. Back in my early days of liberating the people, I too would have frowned upon such a reckless disregard for the well-being of a comrade in arms.

Guevara, a spirited combatant in his prime at 30, thus, finds himself in the solitude of suspension for the second time in his tenure with AEW. Now, while the duration of this respite remains shrouded in as much mystery as the contents of my private art collection, I urge you, my fellow revolutionaries, to pause and consider the wisdom behind the scenes.

Let us remember Sammy's past missteps, which led him to a sabbatical and sensitivity courses. One must acknowledge; the young lion has wrestled with his own internal beasts. But could it be that Guevara, like many visionaries, learns from the struggles and emerges stronger? He has, after all, returned to the arena since the incident with Hardy, though he grappled with defeat against the formidable Powerhouse Hobbs. It will take more than a brief exile to quell the fire that burns within Sammy Guevara.

And what of Jeff Hardy, comrades? The veteran of countless ring wars still stands tall amidst whispers and speculation. The broken nose is but a scar from another battle, a mark of honor in the world where these titans play chess with their bodies as the pieces. Conjured from sheer speculation and the insatiable hunger for drama, it was reported he had avoided the concussion, and yet, when he shall return to dazzle us again remains a mystery even El Presidente cannot unravel.

In the end, my beloved followers, we must sometimes embrace the chaos of the ring just as we embrace the chaos of life. Whether the suspension of Sammy Guevara is a lesson in caution or a misplaced judgment, only time, that fickle dictator of fate, will tell.

Adiós for now, my amigos! Keep your spirits high and your revolutions peaceful. Until next time, this has been El Presidente, watching the powerbombs and the policies from my throne with a keen eye, always in the service of the people and the pomp of pro wrestling. ¡Viva la lucha libre!

