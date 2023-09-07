Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, mjf, recaps, samoa joe, wrestling

Samoa Joe and MJF Rip Off WWE in Audacious New Feud

The Chadster spills the beans on how MJF and Samoa Joe thoughtlessly exploited WWE history in their latest promo battle on AEW Dynamite.

Alright, it's time for another report by The Chadster, folks! 🙌 So, pull yourself together for another round of wrestling madness as The Chadster takes a closer look at a particularly aggravating sequence from last night's AEW Dynamite broadcast. Here's the facts: MJF and Samoa Joe duked it out in a war of words that took explicit potshots at WWE's illustrious past. 😱

In the middle of this verbal spat, MJF recounted how he'd had a WWE tryout as a teenager and brushed past William Regal, which is a no-no in The Chadster's book! 😤 He then went on to make light of an interaction with Samoa Joe where he was pushed into a brick wall during that time. The nerve of this guy!

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 This blatant exploitation of WWE history to build a narrative in AEW just cheeses The Chadster off! MJF and Samoa Joe referencing WWE trademarks and history as a way to metaphorically boost their AEW feud? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 💔

Dang! This entire debacle left The Chadster so livid that he threw his White Claw seltzer directly at the television. 📺 But would you believe it?! That seltzer rebounded off the screen in a splash of bubbly betrayal and smacked The Chadster square in the face, causing a White-Claw-sized lump to sprout on his nose! 😲

Ouch! 🥵 Now The Chadster's got a crimson honker that'd make Rudolph green with envy! Thanks, Tony Khan! Thanks to your little stunt, The Chadster's sporting a bewitching bulbous bump on his beak and has an appointment with the doctor to confirm whether it's broken or not. 😠 On top of all that, The Chadster's out of his favorite hard seltzer. The Chadster submits that he's expecting a reimbursement, both for the White Claw and the darn nose job that might be needed!

To say that these guys don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business would be an understatement. Tony Khan, when will you understand that your duty is to respect the legacy of WWE and not exploit it for petty shock value? 🤔

Winding down, this episode was a stark reminder of how far AEW will go to appeal to its fans, even if it means literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back. Remember, dear readers, The Chadster is here to provide you the most unbiased perspective, alongside fellow upright journalists like Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani. As members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, we are committed to bringing you the truth about wrestling, no matter how hidden or uncomfortable it may be. 🕵️

In conclusion, though this episode has undoubtedly added a physical ache to The Chadster's emotional bruises, it has also reinforced an important belief. That belief is that WWE will always trump AEW, irrespective of the distasteful tactics employed by the latter. As Smash Mouth (RIP) puts it perfectly in their hit song, "All Star", "Only shooting stars break the mold" 🌟 Likewise, AEW's temporary dazzle will eventually fade, and WWE's enduring sparkle will break the mold. 🎆 So, until next time, wrestling fans, keep enjoying the real shades of wrestling offered by the WWE! 🤼‍♂️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!