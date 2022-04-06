Samoa Joe to Make AEW In-Ring Debut on Dynamite Tonight

Before the most stupendous two-night extravaganza in the history of extravaganzas or whatever, there was Supercard of Honor, the first ROH show since Tony Khan's purchase of the company. And that show ended with the surprise arrival of Samoa Joe, who appeared to save ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham from an attack by Jay Lethal. Now, Samoa Joe will make his AEW debut on tonight's episode of Dynamite. Joe will face Platinum Max Caster in a qualifying match for the men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Tony Khan made the announcement on Twitter:

Yes, Platinum Max is a dead man. But the rap beforehand will be funny.

Additionally, Khan announced a women's qualifier match, with former champ Hikaru Shida facing Julia Hart for a spot in the tournament.

Other matches planned for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite include The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage, and FTR vs. The Young Bucks for both the AAA and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships. FTR won the latter belts at Supercard of Honor, defeating The Briscoes. After the match, The Bucks ran out to attack The Briscoes, resulting in a save by FTR and a challenge for Dynamite. Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS on Wednesday nights.

