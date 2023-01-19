Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Early Buffy the Vampire Slayer Set Memory In a special interview featurette, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack) shares some of her first memories from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer set.

With only a week to go until writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack gets unleashed across Paramount+ screens, we've been taking a look at what Gellar has had to share about both her upcoming series as well as her time as Buffy Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The topic was one that Gellar has been hesitant to address in the past, especially after "Buffy" & Angel star Charisma Carpenter & others went public with accusations against series creator Joss Whedon of improper on-the-set behavior and creating a toxic environment. But since that time, Gellar has opened up more on the subject (though not mentioning Whedon by name), including how she wanted to make sure that the young actors on Wolf Pack felt protected on the set in ways she wasn't in the past. For this go-around, Gellar is sharing her memories of a number of "firsts" in her career as part of a larger profile from The Hollywood Reporter.

Beginning at around the 2:50 mark, Gellar reveals one of her first memories of being on the set of the influential series, and it includes a moment when enthusiasm trumped reality when it came to executing a stunt. But make sure to check out the entire clip, where Gellar offers a number of other interesting insights into several "firsts":

In this week's profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar shared some additional thoughts on "Buffy," her experiences working on the series, and the seasons/episodes she's hesitant to show his children:

Gellar Has "Come to a Good Place" with Her "Buffy" Years- Just Don't Expect a "Tell-All" Anytime Soon: "I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about. I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses."

Gellar Hopes "Buffy" Legacy Can Outshine Whedon's Failures: "I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed. I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of 'Buffy.' I will always be proud of what my castmates did [and] what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Gellar Didn't Want Her Children Watching All Seven Seasons: "We watched seasons one through five. "We skipped around a lot on those last two. I have trouble with six. It wasn't appropriate for them at the time, and I just don't want to rewatch it." (Note: the later seasons of "Buffy" included the controversial Buffy/Spike (James Marsters) storyline that involved an attempted rape).

