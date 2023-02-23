Saturday Night Live BTS: Pedro Pascal/Mario Kart/The Last of Us Sketch Here's a look behind the scenes at how Saturday Night Live's The Last of Us/Mario Kart sketch starring Pedro Pascal came together.

Though our focus this week has been on this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live and its host, Woody Harrelson, and musical guest, Jack White, we're actually grabbing some post-promo time to take a look back at one of the highlights from the last live SNL episode. Heading into his show earlier this month, we were treated to host Pedro Pascal in a couple of The Last of Us-related promos. So we were expecting something related to the hit HBO series when Saturday night hit, but even we have to tip our hat to what we got because we didn't see this one coming. In an alternate reality that was captured in a great SNL fake trailer for HBO's next "prestige" series, Pascal takes on the lead role in a post-apocalyptic adaptation of the video game Mario Kart. Mario's mission? Transport Princess Peach through what's left of Rainbow Road. Standing in their way? Bowser, who now has full control of the kingdom. "Karting out here isn't a game. If we're going to make it, we're going to need all the help we can get," Mario reveals to Peach. That means it's time for "all your favorite wacky racers" to be "reimagined as complex, dramatic HBO characters, " including Luigi, Yoshi, and Toad.

Now, we're getting a chance to take a look behind the scenes at a mini-featurette from T-Mobile that shows how it all came together in a very short period of time. Here's a look back at the SNL sketch "HBO Mario Kart Trailer," followed by a look at the popular sketch:

A Look Back at Woody Harrelson's Saturday Night Live Week

In the first promo, SNL cast member Chloe Fineman's thrilled to be working with Harrelson again… well, it would be "again" if he had listened to some of the pitches she had for them to do a film together. Following that? Well, we're still not quite sure what it's about (and we watched it twice), but it includes White delivering dramatic, emotional dialogue… so there's that?

On Wednesday night, we had a chance to check in with Harreslon & the SNL cast during read-thru – take a look (and then stick around for a look at how Harrelson's week has been so far:

During the midweek sketch from earlier on Wednesday, the soon-to-be newest "Five Timers Club" member took a nostalgic (and slightly confused) walk down SNL's hallways before being met by cast member Devon Walker. While we won't spoil what went down, we will say it involves a boombox and the downside of recording your every thought…

And don't forget that on March 4th, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host, with Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest. And then, on March 11th, we have Wednesday star Jenna Ortega taking the stage as host, with The 1975 along to perform. Now, here's a look at Harrelson helping keep a new tradition alive – the midweek sketch:

And here's a look back at SNL's welcome/intro video for Harrelson & White from Tuesday morning:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.