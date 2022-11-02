Saturday Night Live Checks In with Amy Schumer, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

Okay, so things are looking pretty good so far when it comes to this weekend's episode of NBC & Lorne Michaels' Saturday Night Live. We kicked things off with an intro video for host Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) and musical guest Steve Lacy. Then, earlier today, we had another example of the show's new weekly, in-season tradition, the midweek sketch (more on that in a second). Now, we're getting a chance to check out Schumer, and members of the SNL cast during today's read-thru. And since I see Sarah Sherman & Colin Jost together, I hope that means another round of Sherman headline-bashing Jost on "Weekend Update" is on the way.

That brings us to the midweek sketch from earlier today, with Schumer joined by SNL cast member James Austin Johnson as the latter does a rundown of Schumer's rider. With our host being a new mom, there are definitely some needs that the baby will have. Like loose cigarettes. Or a gun.

Here's a look at how it all makes sense (along with an unexpected cameo from SNL cast member Michael Longfellow):

And here's a look back at the official intro "welcome video" for Schumer and Lacy that was released on Tuesday, with more SNL previews & updates rolling out throughout the week (like a look inside the SNL read-thru later today):

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.