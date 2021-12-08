Saturday Night Live Checks In with Billie Eilish During SNL Read-Thru

After what felt like a pretty quick two weeks, the doors to Studio 8H are open again this weekend with a rare treat. Because Billie Eilish will be pulling double duty on NBC's Saturday Night Live as both the host and the musical guest- a truly impressive feat and we're looking forward to seeing Eilish in some sketches. But for now, we have a look at how rehearsals have been going ahead of Thursday's expected on-stage promos with some of the SNL cast members.

So with what would appear to be a smile on Eilish's face, here's a look at the artist during Wednesday night's read-thru for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

After this weekend, SNL wraps up its 2021 on December 18th with Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX helping the cast (hopefully) end the year on a strong note. Now here's a look at Eilish's official intro video, with the artist taking the stage for double duty during this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series Saturday Night Live inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).