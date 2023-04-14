Saturday Night Live: Chris Evans Explains Why He's Avoided Hosting SNL Though his Ghosted co-star Ana de Armas is set for this weekend, Chris Evans explains why he's avoided hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live.

By now, we're all well aware that Ghosted star Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out) will be hosting this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, with Karol G as the musical guest. And that's raised a question regarding de Armas' co-star in the Apple TV+ film, Chris Evans. Clearly, we're talking about an actor who's been around for some time and has had more than his fair share of big headlines throughout his career. I mean, the dude is Steve Rogers/Captain America. And yet, with all of the fame, attention & accolades, the one thing Evans hasn't done is host SNL – and now, we're learning why. The thought of hosting the long-running sketch comedy/music series is "terrifying" to Evans – probably because he's been told that he's "not a funny person" by his friends over the years. Heartbreaking, right?

"Well, now a cameo I can handle. I've avoided hosting 'SNL' like the plague for years now just because I'm so scared. It's terrifying to me. To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night, I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great; that's perfect. In and out… get your toes wet. But hosting, I tip my hat to her. [Ana is] going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me," Evans shared during an interview with ET Canada. From there, Evans shared some of his personal backstory that might just shed light on the matter. "I'm not a funny person. Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I'm not a funny person. I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this," Evans added.

Saturday Night Live Preview: Ana de Armas/Karol G

SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez joined our host & musical guest for this week's on-set promo. In the first promo, Hernandez tries to keep the rhyme game going. Following that, Yang suffers an in-the-moment identity crisis. And in the third promo (in Spanish), Hernandez offers Karol G some respect & appreciation for her music – who shares that she's excited to be there. As for Yang? Well, he's the beach. Yup. You'll understand in a minute…

And here's a look back at de Armas during the read-thru on Wednesday:

And here's de Armas & SNL cast member Chloe Fineman's midweek sketch from earlier today, as the two engage in a little "method brainstorming" ahead of this weekend's episode:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.