Saturday Night Live Doesn't Think Reading Is Really THAT Fundamental

Of course, NBC was going to use the occasion of the big "Law & Order: SVU/OC Crossover Event" to unveil the promos for this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live with host Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) and musical guest St. Vincent. Considering the number of folks that were counting down until the big Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) reunion, you have a pretty large, captive audience to play to. But just in case you missed it, you can check it out below- and don't forget that Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) takes the hosting handoff on April 10, with Kid Cudi as the episode's musical guest.

In the first promo, our host and musical guest are accompanied by SNL cast member Aidy Bryant as they discuss the merits of television and just how overrated reading can be sometimes; following that, everyone checks in with their respective "-ing" responsibilities. You know, hosting… musical-guesting (ummm… okay…)… cast-membering?! Okay, we're throwing a flag on that last one:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

