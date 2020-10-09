Saturday Night Live: Jack White In, Morgan Wallen Out This Saturday

As unpredictable as NBC's Saturday Night Live can be, last-minute replacements are surprisingly not common for the long-running comedy series. Fortunately, creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels had someone ready to replace country star Morgan Wallen after a recent TikTok video surfaced of him at a party. Taking his place is rocker Jack White, formerly of The White Stripes, which consisted of himself and his ex-wife Meg White. The duo produced six albums winning numerous awards including six Grammies and nominated an additional five times through their 15-year run. The duo disbanded in 2011 with Meg's retirement.

Jack White's SNL History

Michaels announced the replacement on October 9 on NBC's Today for the following night's show with host, actor-comedian Bill Burr (The King of Staten Island). "It has to be somebody who is ready to go," the SNL creator said. This will be White's third solo appearance and fourth overall as he's promoting The White Stripes Greatest Hits collection which releases on December 4. In the video in question, Wallen failed to properly social distance, wear a mask, and made physical contact with an unmasked woman just days before he was due for Saturday Night Live rehearsals. No one at the party was found to wear a mask in the video. As a result, the artist was dropped for failing to follow proper safety protocols but will be invited back. White's not only been active in his solo career, but he's also a member of The Raconteurs and the supergroup The Dead Weather, which consists of Raconteurs' bandmate Jack Lawrence, Alison Mosshart (The Kills, Discount), and Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age). White won two additional Grammies outside of the Stripes, one as a member of the Raconteurs for the album Consolers Of The Lonely in 2009 and his solo album, Lazaretto in 2015.