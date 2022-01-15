Saturday Night Live: Kanye West Waxes Poetic on Pete Davidson's Ass

So aside from a COVID-19 exposure forcing rapper Roddy Ricch to back out and pop band Bleachers to take his place, it's been pretty quiet this week heading into tonight's Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Schmigadoon!)-hosted edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live. In fact, it's been a little too quiet. As in, "not a lot of buzz" quiet. So when that happens, it leads us to cover things like this because… well… how can the combination of Pete Davidson and Ye (Kanye West) not lead to something fun. So here it is in a nutshell. Ye's ex Kim Kardashian West hosted SNL last fall, and then Kardashian West & Davidson reportedly started dating. Ye also started dating someone but apparently, he still wasn't happy about the whole situation. Then something came up about Ye buying a house across from Kardashian West but to be honest? We zoned out on it once it dipped its toe into E! land. But when Ye decides to bring Davidson's name into his song "My Life Was Never Eazy" (with The Game)? And you combine that with an otherwise slow & quiet SNL news cycle? How could we resist? Especially with a choice line like, "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass" (see below) followed by someone asking, "Who?".

With all due respect to their greatness in their respective creative fields, we can say without hesitation that a Ye/Davidson fight would be one of the saddest things we ever witnessed- a perfect storm of slapping, holding, and hoping people around them pull them apart before they're forced to even consider throwing a real punch. And here's your chance to listen to the full song "My Life Was Never Eazy":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kanye West x The Game – Eazy (Lyrics) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBDYVyXx0rg)

And for nostalgia purposes, here's a look back to last fall's "Jasmine and Aladdin" SNL sketch, where Aladdin (Davidson) has some concerns about taking the next step in his relationship with Jasmine (Kardashian West):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jasmine and Aladdin – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40sJn4fEpMQ)

Earlier this week, DeBose, Bleachers' Jack Antonoff, and SNL cast member Bowen Yang offered viewers a pair of on-stage promos for tonight. In the first, DeBose and Antonoff compliment Yang on his new hair and his "new you"- until they learn that the "new" only goes so far. While in the second promo, DeBose & Yang break an hard truth to Antonoff about his band's name:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ariana DeBose and Jack Antonoff Ask Bowen Yang About His New Look – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzHdU8a-uDQ)

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

